Lirik Lagu Far Away – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Far Away – Ify Alyssa

It's happening all over again

Two hearts being one

But no place for each one

Will it ever come to an end?

Even though I know

I like the pain

We were friends but not again

We were lovers not the same

Would it be that simple

I know where my eyes would lay

And if my heart could say

I love you from far away

And it grows

And it grows each day

We were friends but not again

We were lovers not thе same

Would it be that simple

I know whеre my eyes would lay

And if my heart could say

I love you from far away

And it grows

And it grows each day

I've been waiting, I'm still waiting

Are you waiting?

Do you feel the same?

If it never ends

Please me take by the hands

I know where my eyes would lay

And if my heart could say

I love you from far away

And it grows

And it grows each day

And it grows

And it grows each day