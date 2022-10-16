Lirik Lagu Far Away – Ify Alyssa
It's happening all over again
Two hearts being one
But no place for each one
Will it ever come to an end?
Even though I know
I like the pain
We were friends but not again
We were lovers not the same
Would it be that simple
I know where my eyes would lay
And if my heart could say
I love you from far away
And it grows
And it grows each day
We were friends but not again
We were lovers not thе same
Would it be that simple
I know whеre my eyes would lay
And if my heart could say
I love you from far away
And it grows
And it grows each day
I've been waiting, I'm still waiting
Are you waiting?
Do you feel the same?
If it never ends
Please me take by the hands
I know where my eyes would lay
And if my heart could say
I love you from far away
And it grows
And it grows each day
And it grows
And it grows each day
