Lirik Lights Up - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights up - Elephant Kind
Lights up tonight
While fornicating
When I'm done with this life
My soul remains
And I will live
Eternal life
I'll dance through the night
And summon the days
Find your inner peace
Set your spirit free
May we live in peace
May we die peacefully
Lights up tonight
But don't regret it
This body won't last
And nothing will
'Cause all our souls
Won't retrograde
Up in heaven
There will be bars parks beaches beds
Sports and arcades
Find your inner peace
Set your spirit free
May we live in peace
May we die peacefully
It's time to realize it's over
It's time to realize that now I'm on my own
It's time to realize that one night from the past
Crawling down in my eyes
Find your inner peace
Set your spirit free
May we live in peace
May we die peacefully
Credits
Artis: Elephant Kind
Album: The Greatest Ever
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di Balik Lights Up
Artikel Pilihan