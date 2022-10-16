Lirik Lights Up - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights up - Elephant Kind

Lights up tonight

While fornicating

When I'm done with this life

My soul remains

And I will live

Eternal life

I'll dance through the night

And summon the days

Find your inner peace

Set your spirit free

May we live in peace

May we die peacefully

Lights up tonight

But don't regret it

This body won't last

And nothing will

'Cause all our souls

Won't retrograde

Up in heaven

There will be bars parks beaches beds

Sports and arcades

Find your inner peace

Set your spirit free

May we live in peace

May we die peacefully

It's time to realize it's over

It's time to realize that now I'm on my own

It's time to realize that one night from the past

Crawling down in my eyes

Find your inner peace

Set your spirit free

May we live in peace

May we die peacefully

Credits

Artis: Elephant Kind

Album: The Greatest Ever

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di Balik Lights Up