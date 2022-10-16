Lirik Lagu Lotus Inn - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lotus Inn - Why Don't We
Yeah
I saw you movin' on the dance floor
I caught you lookin' over at me and my friends
Got my attention, now I want more
I think we both know how this night's gonna end
The way that you move your hips to the rhythm of the beat
You got me so nervous, think I need another drink
But then you grabbed my hand, said, "Baby, come with me"
This wasn't a part of the plan, no
But you look
You look so perfect dancing next to me
I wish the sun would look the other way
'Cause I never want this night to end
Baby, we could turn back time
Do it all over again
Tomorrow we can press rewind
We're staying at the Lotus Inn
Baby, we could turn back time
Do it all over again
Tomorrow we can press rewind
I never want this night to end
Played you this song up on the stereo (what? Yeah)
You played it over and over again
Before it even hit the radio, oh, whoa-oh
Now they spin it over and over again
We've had a few good nights and a couple of bad ones
A few bad fights but I'm glad that they happened
And at the end of the night, I can honestly say
I'd do it over and over and over again, yeah
But you look
You look so perfect dancing next to me
I wish the sun would look the other way
'Cause I never want this night to end
Baby, we could turn back time
Do it all over again
Tomorrow we can press rewind
We're staying at the Lotus Inn
Baby, we can turn back time
Do it all over again
Tomorrow we can press rewind
I never want this night to end
Artikel Pilihan