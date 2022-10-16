Lirik Lagu Lotus Inn - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lotus Inn - Why Don't We

Yeah

I saw you movin' on the dance floor

I caught you lookin' over at me and my friends

Got my attention, now I want more

I think we both know how this night's gonna end

The way that you move your hips to the rhythm of the beat

You got me so nervous, think I need another drink

But then you grabbed my hand, said, "Baby, come with me"

This wasn't a part of the plan, no

But you look

You look so perfect dancing next to me

I wish the sun would look the other way

'Cause I never want this night to end

Baby, we could turn back time

Do it all over again

Tomorrow we can press rewind

We're staying at the Lotus Inn

Baby, we could turn back time

Do it all over again

Tomorrow we can press rewind

I never want this night to end

Played you this song up on the stereo (what? Yeah)

You played it over and over again

Before it even hit the radio, oh, whoa-oh

Now they spin it over and over again

We've had a few good nights and a couple of bad ones

A few bad fights but I'm glad that they happened

And at the end of the night, I can honestly say

I'd do it over and over and over again, yeah

But you look

You look so perfect dancing next to me

I wish the sun would look the other way

'Cause I never want this night to end

Baby, we could turn back time

Do it all over again

Tomorrow we can press rewind

We're staying at the Lotus Inn

Baby, we can turn back time

Do it all over again

Tomorrow we can press rewind

I never want this night to end