Lirik Lagu Carnival – Gorillaz ft.Anthony Hamilton

We play to win, just to find the dark
Go home again, and we both fall out
L-...
I wanna spend the time with you
Doing nothing
Keep you satisfied, while they rob us blind
I hear the music in the background
Singing, singing
Oh, I haven't see the glory
Coming, coming coming
And we play
We play, we play, we play like a-
Just like a carnival
Game (Just like a carnival)
Laugh (Just like a carnival)
Joke (Just like a-)
Spinning me round and around and around
Just like a carnival
We play to win, just to find the dark
Go... again, and we both fall out
L-...
I wanna spend the time with you
Doing nothing
We... (Just like a carnival)
We laughed (Just like a carnival)
Sleep with the dead (Just like a carnival)
Playing with your mind (Just like a-)
Spinning me round and around and around
Just like a carnival, yeah
Credits
Artis: Gorillaz ft.Anthony Hamilton
Album: Humanz
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn / Anthony Hamilton / Kerwin Du Bois
Fakta di Balik Lagu Carnival
Album kelima dari grup band asal Inggris, Gorillaz, memulai debutnya di nomor dua pada UK Albums Chart dan US Billboard 200, pada minggu pertama penjualannya telah terjual lebih dari 140.000 eksemplar.
Artikel Pilihan