Lirik Lagu Carnival – Gorillaz ft.Anthony Hamilton

Carnival

We play to win, just to find the dark

Go home again, and we both fall out

L-...

I wanna spend the time with you

Doing nothing

Keep you satisfied, while they rob us blind

I hear the music in the background

Singing, singing

Oh, I haven't see the glory

Coming, coming coming

And we play

We play, we play, we play like a-

Just like a carnival

Game (Just like a carnival)

Laugh (Just like a carnival)

Joke (Just like a-)

Spinning me round and around and around

Just like a carnival

We play to win, just to find the dark

Go... again, and we both fall out

L-...

I wanna spend the time with you

Doing nothing

We... (Just like a carnival)

We laughed (Just like a carnival)

Sleep with the dead (Just like a carnival)

Playing with your mind (Just like a-)

Spinning me round and around and around

Just like a carnival, yeah

Credits

Artis: Gorillaz ft.Anthony Hamilton

Album: Humanz

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn / Anthony Hamilton / Kerwin Du Bois

Fakta di Balik Lagu Carnival

Album kelima dari grup band asal Inggris, Gorillaz, memulai debutnya di nomor dua pada UK Albums Chart dan US Billboard 200, pada minggu pertama penjualannya telah terjual lebih dari 140.000 eksemplar.