Lirik Lagu Cold in LA - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cold in LA
I'm a little bit shy
I'm a little bit right on time
And I know that you don't operate the same
Are you feelin' alright?
'Cause I really can't tell sometimes
I wanna know what's going on inside your brain
Just come a little bit closer
'Cause I don't know if I know you yet
Yeah, there seems to be something new everyday
Why do I really wanna hold you?
Why do I want you so bad?
Yeah, you're beautiful but something's in my way
Yeah, we started with a good night
Then it turned to day
Never thought that we would
Ever say the things we say
To each other but we're
Here, just starin' face to face
Why don't you just stay with me?
Don't walk away
'Cause it's cold in LA
Every time that you leave me behind
Just stay at my place
'Cause I can tell by the way
You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine
Is your body talkin'?
'Cause you don't know what to say
Do you do this often?
Is it all just a game to you
I'm wonderin'
Never seen this sort of thing
Am I the only one you came to see?
Yeah, we started with a good night
Then it turned to day
Never thought that we would
Ever say the things we say
To each other but we're
Here, just starin' face to face
Why don't you just stay with me?
Don't walk away
'Cause it's cold in LA
Every time that you leave me behind
Just stay at my place
'Cause I can tell by the way
You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine
You'll be fine either way
(Oh, oh, oh) But I wish you'd stay
No, no, no (Oh-oh-oh)
Yeah, we started with a good night
Then it turned to day
Never thought that we would
Ever say the things we say
To each other but we're
Here, just starin' face to face
Why don't you just stay with me?
Don't walk away (ooh)
'Cause it's cold in LA
Every time that you leave me behind
Just stay at my place (stay at my place, oh)
'Cause I can tell by the way
You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine (fine)
You'll be fine either way
