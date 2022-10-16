Lirik Lagu Cold in LA - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cold in LA

I'm a little bit shy

I'm a little bit right on time

And I know that you don't operate the same

Are you feelin' alright?

'Cause I really can't tell sometimes

I wanna know what's going on inside your brain

Just come a little bit closer

'Cause I don't know if I know you yet

Yeah, there seems to be something new everyday

Why do I really wanna hold you?

Why do I want you so bad?

Yeah, you're beautiful but something's in my way

Yeah, we started with a good night

Then it turned to day

Never thought that we would

Ever say the things we say

To each other but we're

Here, just starin' face to face

Why don't you just stay with me?

Don't walk away

'Cause it's cold in LA

Every time that you leave me behind

Just stay at my place

'Cause I can tell by the way

You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine

Is your body talkin'?

'Cause you don't know what to say

Do you do this often?

Is it all just a game to you

I'm wonderin'

Never seen this sort of thing

Am I the only one you came to see?

Yeah, we started with a good night

Then it turned to day

Never thought that we would

Ever say the things we say

To each other but we're

Here, just starin' face to face

Why don't you just stay with me?

Don't walk away

'Cause it's cold in LA

Every time that you leave me behind

Just stay at my place

'Cause I can tell by the way

You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine

You'll be fine either way

(Oh, oh, oh) But I wish you'd stay

No, no, no (Oh-oh-oh)

Yeah, we started with a good night

Then it turned to day

Never thought that we would

Ever say the things we say

To each other but we're

Here, just starin' face to face

Why don't you just stay with me?

Don't walk away (ooh)

'Cause it's cold in LA

Every time that you leave me behind

Just stay at my place (stay at my place, oh)

'Cause I can tell by the way

You're lookin' at me, you'll be fine (fine)

You'll be fine either way