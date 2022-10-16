Lirik Lagu Elimination - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Elimination - Overkill

Terminal, what disease?

Told me too late

What's this cough and wheeze?

Fatal? You're shittin' me!

A second opinion

Is what I need

Laughin' in a windstorm

Blowin' all the cornstalks down

Cryin' in a funeral home

Forward my mail, six feet underground

(chorus1)

Elimination

Elimination

Elimination

Elimination

Contagious? Say, why not?

Not just me

Waitin' to rot

Painful? Yeah, I know

It couldn’t be easy

When I had to go

I'm yankin' on my plug

And I can't seem to get it loose

Pullin' all the stops

Your ideals change when you got nothin’ to lose

(chorus 1)

(chorus 2)

Eliminate the right

Eliminate the wrong

Eliminate the weak

Eliminate the strong

Eliminate your feelings

Eliminate too late

Eliminate the hope

Eliminate, eliminate!

If I had just one more day

I'd turn it all around

I'd make a play of good, clean livin'

And dig me out of the ground

And if I had just one more day

I'd say it to your face

Pull the plug on everyone

Eliminate this race.

We want to cure

And we want it now.

Reissue hope

We don't care how

You're makin' a mess

Diseasin' a nation

Runaway train to elimination

Hopeless? There's no doubt

Set on a slow burn

From the inside out

Careful? Say, what for?

Last one out

Closes the coffin door

Spendin' all you saved

And wishin' for a little more

If I'm lookin' at the ceilin'

Then I must be layin' on the floor.

Terminal, what disease?

Told me too late

What's this cough and wheeze?

Fatal? You're shittin' me!

A second opinion

There's gotta be

Laughin' at the epidemic

Something is going around

Crying at the epidemic

Pullin' on nails, six feet underground