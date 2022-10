Lirik lagu Lovely Day - Bill Withers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bill Withers - Lovely Day

When I wake up in the morning, love

And the sunlight hurts my eyes

And something without warning, love

Bears heavy on my mind

Then I look at you

And the world's alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know it's gonna be

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

When the day that lies ahead of me

Seems impossible to face

When someone else instead of me

Always seems to know the way

Then I look at you

And the world's alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know it's gonna be

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

When the day that lies ahead of me

Seems impossible to face

And when someone else instead of me

Always seems to know the way

Then I look at you

And the world's alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know it's gonna be

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

A lovely day (lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)

(Lovely day, lovely day, lovely day, lovely day)