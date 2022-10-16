Lirik Lagu Playing with Spiders Skullkrusher - Overkill

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB
Playing with Spider/Skullkrusher.
Playing with Spider/Skullkrusher. /Overkill

Playing with Spiders Skullkrusher - Overkill

Standin' at the crossroads
Which way you gonna go
And what you gonna do
When it comes
Bargainin' with gasoline
Take a ride on this machine
Gonna get me some
When it comes

Just how far you gonna go
Somebody should let you know
Once you're in you ain't gettin’ out
Put aside your foolish pride
So you take just one more ride
I don't think you know
What it's about
Here it comes

Ridin' on a livin’ hell
Got another soul to sell
Right is right and wrong is wrong
Life's a dream
On this machine
And lasts just about as long

So ya think you know it all
And when you ride you never fall
Well I got some news for you
Entice you with a wicked smile
Take a ride for a while
Seems that the news is true
Yes it's true

(chorus)
Oh take me away
On the ride of your life
Oh put me away
Deathpusher
Last time of my life
Skullkrusher

(chorus)

Ten thousand nightmares
Ten thousand years
Ten thousand martyrs crying
Ten million tears
All the thinking never done
All the murder all the fun
Wash the blood from your hands
Bury your secrets in the sand
And forget
Your mouth gone dry
Shortness of breath
Symptoms of fear
Symptoms of death

Sracks go on for miles
Through the agony and smiles
Layin' there in pieces on the ground
What the hell you take a chance
Krusher calls make your stance
When you're dead you never make a stand

Racin’ with the devil
Engine's slowin' down
Fifty years too early
You're laying underground... you're krushed

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Cinta Jangan Kau Pergi – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Jangan Kau Pergi – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Suara Hati Seorang Kekasih – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Suara Hati Seorang Kekasih – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mari Bercinta 2 – Vicky Shu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mari Bercinta 2 – Vicky Shu dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu U Remind Me – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu U Remind Me – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Caught Up – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Caught Up – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Distance - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Distance - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Slide - Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slide - Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu New Wave - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Wave - Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:55 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Atlet PON Papua 2021 Positif Doping, Panitia Tarik Medali
2

Dorong Akselerasi Perluasan Akses Pembiayaan, BFI Finance Kenalkan Lebih Dekat Beragam Produk & Layanan

3

Kebakaran Besar di Bandung, Sebuah Pabrik Plastik Dilahap si Jago Merah
4

Polri Tangkap Buronan Judi Kelas Atas Apin BK di Malaysia
5

Cek Fakta: Jembatan Adipala Cilacap Ambruk, Hanyut Terbawa Banjir Sungai Serayu
6

Kapolri Sebut Tim Dokter Tengah Dalami Kandungan Obat yang Dikonsumsi Irjen Teddy Minahasa
7

Lesti Kejora Cabut Laporan KDRT, Dewi Perssik: Aku Yakin Bang Sandy Pasti Kecewa Banget
8

Berikut Keterangan Pindad Terkait Gas Air Mata
9

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 14 Oktober 2022: Andin Sekarat, Aldebaran Kelimpungan Lihat Istrinya
10

Lesti Kejora Dinilai Beri Contoh Buruk untuk Korban KDRT, Tsamara Amany: Dia seperti Lupa

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Gigi Rontok Semua Menurut Islam, Simak Penjelasan Lengkapnya Seperti Berikut Ini

Arti Mimpi Gigi Rontok Semua Menurut Islam, Simak Penjelasan Lengkapnya Seperti Berikut Ini

16 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Libra: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Libra: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 03:02 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Virgo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Steven & Coconut Treez, Bebas Merdeka, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Steven & Coconut Treez, Bebas Merdeka, Lengkap dengan Lirik

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Minggu ,16 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Ketika Mengenakan Pakaian Baru

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Minggu ,16 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Ketika Mengenakan Pakaian Baru

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Dorongan Energi Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Dorongan Energi Anda

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Menyeret hubungan Karena Tekanan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Menyeret hubungan Karena Tekanan

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 : Tenang Hadapi Situasi Sulit

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 : Tenang Hadapi Situasi Sulit

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Leo: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:56 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Cancer: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Gemini: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Taurus: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:46 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:43 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Pisces: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Menghabiskan Waktu dengan Orang yang Dicintai

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Menghabiskan Waktu dengan Orang yang Dicintai

16 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Portal Maluku

14 Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 16 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu Beserta Cara Klaim Hadiah Gratis Free Fire

14 Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini 16 Oktober 2022 1 Menit yang Lalu Beserta Cara Klaim Hadiah Gratis Free Fire

16 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aquarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Capricorn: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Sagitarius: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Buih Jadi Permadani, Exist Versi Akustik dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Kunci Gitar Buih Jadi Permadani, Exist Versi Akustik dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

16 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Scorpio: Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB

Kepri Post

PRSI Batam Gelar Pemusatan Latihan Jelang Porprov Kepri November 2022 di Bintan, Berikut Materi Latihannya

PRSI Batam Gelar Pemusatan Latihan Jelang Porprov Kepri November 2022 di Bintan, Berikut Materi Latihannya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB