Lirik Lagu Playing with Spiders Skullkrusher - Overkill

Playing with Spiders Skullkrusher - Overkill

Standin' at the crossroads

Which way you gonna go

And what you gonna do

When it comes

Bargainin' with gasoline

Take a ride on this machine

Gonna get me some

When it comes

Just how far you gonna go

Somebody should let you know

Once you're in you ain't gettin’ out

Put aside your foolish pride

So you take just one more ride

I don't think you know

What it's about

Here it comes

Ridin' on a livin’ hell

Got another soul to sell

Right is right and wrong is wrong

Life's a dream

On this machine

And lasts just about as long

So ya think you know it all

And when you ride you never fall

Well I got some news for you

Entice you with a wicked smile

Take a ride for a while

Seems that the news is true

Yes it's true

(chorus)

Oh take me away

On the ride of your life

Oh put me away

Deathpusher

Last time of my life

Skullkrusher

(chorus)

Ten thousand nightmares

Ten thousand years

Ten thousand martyrs crying

Ten million tears

All the thinking never done

All the murder all the fun

Wash the blood from your hands

Bury your secrets in the sand

And forget

Your mouth gone dry

Shortness of breath

Symptoms of fear

Symptoms of death

Sracks go on for miles

Through the agony and smiles

Layin' there in pieces on the ground

What the hell you take a chance

Krusher calls make your stance

When you're dead you never make a stand

Racin’ with the devil

Engine's slowin' down

Fifty years too early

You're laying underground... you're krushed