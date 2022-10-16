Lirik Lagu Evergone - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Evergone - Christina Perri

Thoughts of you bring me back

To times I thought we'd always have

Who knew the world could spin so fast?

I didn't

I write letters to you in my head

Things we did and the things we said

Today I heard someone say your name again

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

In the songs we sing

In the ones we leave

We carry on

Where no one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

No one is ever gone

I think about a better place

And learn to live with the heartache

Between the nights and days that wash away

And every time I think of you

I feel you in the things I do

With every step, you're in my every breath

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

In the songs we sing

In the ones we leave

We carry on

Where no one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

No one is ever gone

I don't wanna keep going on without you

Grow around the pain if I have to

So I make a space inside my heart

Where no one is ever gone

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

In the songs we sing

In the ones we leave

We carry on

Where no one is ever gone

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories (no one is ever gone)

In the songs we sing

In the ones we leave

We carry on

But no one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

No one is ever gone

In your hopes and dreams

In your memories

No one is ever gone

Thoughts of you bring me back

To times I thought we'd always have

Who knew the world could spin so fast?

I didn't