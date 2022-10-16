Lirik Lagu Evergone - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thoughts of you bring me back
To times I thought we'd always have
Who knew the world could spin so fast?
I didn't
I write letters to you in my head
Things we did and the things we said
Today I heard someone say your name again
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
In the songs we sing
In the ones we leave
We carry on
Where no one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
No one is ever gone
I think about a better place
And learn to live with the heartache
Between the nights and days that wash away
And every time I think of you
I feel you in the things I do
With every step, you're in my every breath
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
In the songs we sing
In the ones we leave
We carry on
Where no one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
No one is ever gone
I don't wanna keep going on without you
Grow around the pain if I have to
So I make a space inside my heart
Where no one is ever gone
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
In the songs we sing
In the ones we leave
We carry on
Where no one is ever gone
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories (no one is ever gone)
In the songs we sing
In the ones we leave
We carry on
But no one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
No one is ever gone
In your hopes and dreams
In your memories
No one is ever gone
