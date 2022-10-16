Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves – Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Potret oficial audio stream The Sadness of Graves dari Islander.
Potret oficial audio stream The Sadness of Graves dari Islander. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Victory Records

Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves - Islander

Look at all the beautiful buildings
Scattered on the ground
All the people enslaved by their liberations
And look at all the bloodshed
The lamb has been bled dry
(Look at all the blood)
It's become a crime to be found innocent
But tell me, what's the crime?

The earth is a tomb
It's on fire

You have the knowledge of good and evil
You're the only thing that can smile
So let's open up our hearts and see what's inside
It's just the scientific way

It's scientific. It's so terrific
It's the roses that you’re smelling outside
It’s scientific. It's so terrific
It's the art form that you can't deny

The earth is a tomb
It's on fire

Hell still burns beneath children's feet
Our arms don't reach and our hearts don't bleed
No our hearts don't bleed
Oh please open your eyes, while you’re only one step away
From the living dead

Did you know that the earth is a tomb?
It's on fire

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Locked Away - R. City feat Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Locked Away - R. City feat Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sampai Suatu Masa – Indra Lesmana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sampai Suatu Masa – Indra Lesmana dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki - Delon Thamrin dan Siti Badriah, Ciptaan AM Hendropriyono

Lirik Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki - Delon Thamrin dan Siti Badriah, Ciptaan AM Hendropriyono

16 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jati Diri – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jati Diri – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kangen - Chrisye ft Sophia Latjuba, Recycle Lagu Dewa 19

Lirik Lagu Kangen - Chrisye ft Sophia Latjuba, Recycle Lagu Dewa 19

16 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves – Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves – Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pray For Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pray For Me - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB
Lirik Menunggu Tanpa Waktu - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Menunggu Tanpa Waktu - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelita Lara – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelita Lara – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:22 WIB

Terpopuler

1

TGIPF Tragedi Kanjuruhan Undur Diri, Jokowi Minta Penyelidikan Dilanjutkan oleh Polri
2

Perankan Adegan Berbahaya Tanpa Stuntman, Abidzar Al-Ghifari: Ini tuh Full Adrenalin
3

Kepolisian RI Gunakan Gas Air Mata dari PT Pindad: Produksi Tak Gunakan Zat Berbahaya
4

Lesti Kejora Memilih Berdamai dengan Rizky Billar, Netizen: Jangan Bertahan Demi Anak deh!
5

Gagal Jadi Kapolda Jawa Timur, Irjen Teddy Minahasa Jadi Tahanan
6

Rizky Billar Bisa Bebas, Polisi: Tetap Harus Wajib Lapor
7

Sah Jadi Tersangka Usai Dinyatakan Positif Gunakan Narkoba, Teddy Minahasa Akan Segera Disidang Etik
8

Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar Berdamai, Kapolres Jaksel: Permohonan Penangguhan Penahanan Kami Kabulkan
9

Petani Keluhkan Sulitnya Mendapatkan Pupuk Subsidi
10

Usai Damai dengan Lesti Kejora, Instagram Rizky Billar Hilang, Netizen: Sengaja Branding Personality Baru

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

Link Download Kalender 2023, Catat Jadwal Libur Nasional dan Cuti Bersama 2023, Rencanakan Liburan Sekarang!

Link Download Kalender 2023, Catat Jadwal Libur Nasional dan Cuti Bersama 2023, Rencanakan Liburan Sekarang!

16 Oktober 2022, 06:03 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, 16 Oktober 2022: Live Konser Hepi Sampai Pagi Pukul 20:30 WIB

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, 16 Oktober 2022: Live Konser Hepi Sampai Pagi Pukul 20:30 WIB

16 Oktober 2022, 06:01 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Playoff Mobile Legends MPL ID S10: Alter Ego Vs Aura Fire 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Playoff Mobile Legends MPL ID S10: Alter Ego Vs Aura Fire 19 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Pertimbangkan dengan Bijak ke Mana Arah Karir Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Pertimbangkan dengan Bijak ke Mana Arah Karir Anda

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Depok

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022, Hadir Cinta Pertama hingga Tonight Show

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022, Hadir Cinta Pertama hingga Tonight Show

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Pos Jakut

Pagi Ini Anies Naik Sepeda dari GBK ke Balai Kota Sebelum Serahterima Jabatan Gubernur ke Plt Gubernur

Pagi Ini Anies Naik Sepeda dari GBK ke Balai Kota Sebelum Serahterima Jabatan Gubernur ke Plt Gubernur

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Hasil Pertandingan Liga Inggris: Tottenham vs Everton 2-0, Harry Kane Sumbang Satu Gol

Hasil Pertandingan Liga Inggris: Tottenham vs Everton 2-0, Harry Kane Sumbang Satu Gol

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Pemeriksaan Irjen Teddy Minahasa Sempat Berlangsung Tapi Akhirnya Ditunda Sampai Senin Esok, Ada Apa?

Pemeriksaan Irjen Teddy Minahasa Sempat Berlangsung Tapi Akhirnya Ditunda Sampai Senin Esok, Ada Apa?

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Bikin Cemilan untuk Ide Jualan Yuk! Tepung dan Susu Dibikin Jadi Roti Meses Saja! Resep Mudah Tanpa Mixer

Bikin Cemilan untuk Ide Jualan Yuk! Tepung dan Susu Dibikin Jadi Roti Meses Saja! Resep Mudah Tanpa Mixer

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: Tottenham Sukses Kalahkan Everton

Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam: Tottenham Sukses Kalahkan Everton

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Live Konser Viral, Suara Hati Istri Premier, Best Kiss

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Live Konser Viral, Suara Hati Istri Premier, Best Kiss

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Realita Riau

Jadi Penyebab Kematian Tertinggi di Indonesia, Menkes Sebut Deteksi Dini Stroke akan Ditanggung BPJS

Jadi Penyebab Kematian Tertinggi di Indonesia, Menkes Sebut Deteksi Dini Stroke akan Ditanggung BPJS

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Laga Antara Liverpool vs Manchester City Bukanlah Duel Van Dijk vs Haalland

Laga Antara Liverpool vs Manchester City Bukanlah Duel Van Dijk vs Haalland

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Link Live Streaming Livoli 2022 Divisi Utama Seri Banyuwangi di MOJI dan Champions TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming Livoli 2022 Divisi Utama Seri Banyuwangi di MOJI dan Champions TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kepri Post

Boruto Chapter 73: Kode Persiapkan Mental untuk Menyerang dan Menaklukkan Konohagakure

Boruto Chapter 73: Kode Persiapkan Mental untuk Menyerang dan Menaklukkan Konohagakure

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal MotoGP Australia 2022 Live Trans7 SPOTV 16 Oktober

Jadwal MotoGP Australia 2022 Live Trans7 SPOTV 16 Oktober

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Portal Jember

Kunci Jawaban Tema 3 Kelas 2 SD MI Halaman 137, Pasangkan Nama-nama Siswa Berikut Sesuai dengan Sukunya!

Kunci Jawaban Tema 3 Kelas 2 SD MI Halaman 137, Pasangkan Nama-nama Siswa Berikut Sesuai dengan Sukunya!

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Jombang Update

Daftar dan Harga Merchandise NCT Dream Edisi Terbatas Selama Projek 'Dream Laundry Shop'

Daftar dan Harga Merchandise NCT Dream Edisi Terbatas Selama Projek 'Dream Laundry Shop'

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Semarangku

Download Video TikTok Anti Gagal, Cukup Copy Link Gratis Savefrom.net di Sini

Download Video TikTok Anti Gagal, Cukup Copy Link Gratis Savefrom.net di Sini

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Mulailah Hari dengan Senyuman

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Mulailah Hari dengan Senyuman

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Psikologi: Analisis Bentuk Ujung Hidung Anda untuk Temukan Ciri Kepribadian, Hasilnya Cukup Mengejutkan!

Tes Psikologi: Analisis Bentuk Ujung Hidung Anda untuk Temukan Ciri Kepribadian, Hasilnya Cukup Mengejutkan!

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

PROFIL Stadion Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Arsitektur Unik dan Keren, Salah Satunya Mirip Tenda Raksasa

PROFIL Stadion Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Arsitektur Unik dan Keren, Salah Satunya Mirip Tenda Raksasa

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Portal Pati

Kasus Pelanggaran HAM di Indonesia dan Dunia, Dari Kasus Pembunuhan Marsihan dan Kekejaman Hitler di Jerman

Kasus Pelanggaran HAM di Indonesia dan Dunia, Dari Kasus Pembunuhan Marsihan dan Kekejaman Hitler di Jerman

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Apa Isi Percakapan Lebah dan Semut di Atas? Apa yang Dapat Kamu Simpulkan dari Percakapan? Tema 4 Kelas 2 SD

Apa Isi Percakapan Lebah dan Semut di Atas? Apa yang Dapat Kamu Simpulkan dari Percakapan? Tema 4 Kelas 2 SD

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini, CAKEP! Ada KUKU ROCK YOU, KOPLO SUPERSTAR, SINEMA HOROR ASIA JERITAN MALAM

Jadwal ANTV Hari Ini, CAKEP! Ada KUKU ROCK YOU, KOPLO SUPERSTAR, SINEMA HOROR ASIA JERITAN MALAM

16 Oktober 2022, 06:00 WIB