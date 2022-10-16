Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves – Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves - Islander

Look at all the beautiful buildings

Scattered on the ground

All the people enslaved by their liberations

And look at all the bloodshed

The lamb has been bled dry

(Look at all the blood)

It's become a crime to be found innocent

But tell me, what's the crime?

The earth is a tomb

It's on fire

You have the knowledge of good and evil

You're the only thing that can smile

So let's open up our hearts and see what's inside

It's just the scientific way

It's scientific. It's so terrific

It's the roses that you’re smelling outside

It’s scientific. It's so terrific

It's the art form that you can't deny

The earth is a tomb

It's on fire

Hell still burns beneath children's feet

Our arms don't reach and our hearts don't bleed

No our hearts don't bleed

Oh please open your eyes, while you’re only one step away

From the living dead

Did you know that the earth is a tomb?

It's on fire

