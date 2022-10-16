Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves – Islander dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Sadness of Graves - Islander
Look at all the beautiful buildings
Scattered on the ground
All the people enslaved by their liberations
And look at all the bloodshed
The lamb has been bled dry
(Look at all the blood)
It's become a crime to be found innocent
But tell me, what's the crime?
The earth is a tomb
It's on fire
You have the knowledge of good and evil
You're the only thing that can smile
So let's open up our hearts and see what's inside
It's just the scientific way
It's scientific. It's so terrific
It's the roses that you’re smelling outside
It’s scientific. It's so terrific
It's the art form that you can't deny
The earth is a tomb
It's on fire
Hell still burns beneath children's feet
Our arms don't reach and our hearts don't bleed
No our hearts don't bleed
Oh please open your eyes, while you’re only one step away
From the living dead
Did you know that the earth is a tomb?
It's on fire
