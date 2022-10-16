Lirik Lagu Old Me – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di baliknya

Old Me - 5 Second of Summer
Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me
Glad you didn't listen when the world was tryna slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me
Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna go
Woke up in the morning wearing someone else's clothes
Pictures in my phone with people I don't know
Woke up in the morning, how the hell'd I make it home?
And they wondered how long I could keep it up
But I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough
And I did some shit I never should've done, ey ey
I would do it over now, I'd do it over
Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh, eh
All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made
Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid
Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me
Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me
Another round, here we go, going in blow for blow
Look into the mirror, take the punches that I throw
I'm constantly reminded of all the compromises
By the people from the past who have a hard time letting go, yeah
And they wondered how long I could keep it up
But I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough
And I did some shit I never should've done, ey ey
I would do it over now, I'd do it over
Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me
Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me
No one could control me, left my lovers lonely
Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh, eh
All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made
Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid
Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me
Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh, eh
