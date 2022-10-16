Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives

Do what I want 'cause I can and if I don't

Because I wanna

Be ignored by the stiff and the bored

Because I'm gonna

Spit and retrieve 'cause I give and receive

Because I wanna

Gonna get through your head

What the mystery man said

Because I'm gonna

Hate to say I told you so, all right!

Come on!

Do believe I told you so

Now it's all out and you know

'Cause I wanted too

Turn my back on the rot that's been

Planning the plot, because I'm gonna

No need for me to wait, because I wanna

No need two, three, too late, because I'm gonna

Hate to say I told you so, all right!

Come on!

Do believe I told you so

Do what I please, gonna spread the disease

Because I wanna

Gonna call all the shots for the no's and the not's

Because I wanna

Yeeaahhh!!