Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives
Do what I want 'cause I can and if I don't
Because I wanna
Be ignored by the stiff and the bored
Because I'm gonna
Spit and retrieve 'cause I give and receive
Because I wanna
Gonna get through your head
What the mystery man said
Because I'm gonna
Hate to say I told you so, all right!
Come on!
Do believe I told you so
Now it's all out and you know
'Cause I wanted too
Turn my back on the rot that's been
Planning the plot, because I'm gonna
No need for me to wait, because I wanna
No need two, three, too late, because I'm gonna
Hate to say I told you so, all right!
Come on!
Do believe I told you so
Do what I please, gonna spread the disease
Because I wanna
Gonna call all the shots for the no's and the not's
Because I wanna
Yeeaahhh!!
Artikel Pilihan