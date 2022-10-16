Lirik Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine

Say it's here where our pieces fall in place

Any rain softly kisses us on the face

Any wind means we're running

We can sleep and see 'em coming

Where we drift and call it dreaming

We can weep and call it singing

Where we pray when our hearts are strong enough

We can bow, 'cause our music's warmer than blood

Where we see enough to follow

We can hear when we are hollow

Where we keep the light we're given

We can lose and call it living

Where the sun isn't only sinking fast

Every night knows how long it's supposed to last

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you've left behind

You can have mine

Say it's here where our pieces fall in place

We can fear, 'cause the feeling's fine to betray

Where our water isn't hidden

We can burn and be forgiven

Where our hands hurt from healing

We can laugh without a reason

'Cause the sun isn't only sinking fast

Every moon and our bodies make shining glass

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you've left behind

You can have mine

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine

Album: Beast Epic

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Rock, Folk

Penulis lagu: Sam Beam

Fakta di Balik Lagu Call It Dreaming

Call It Dreaming merupakan lagu Iron and Wine yang lebih mirip seperti lagu-lagu pertamanya. Lagu ini kembali ke ranah akustik tanpa banyak instrumen lainnya, hanya drum dan organ selain gitar.