Lirik Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Call It Dreaming - Iron & Wine.
Call It Dreaming - Iron & Wine. /YouTube/Sub Pop

Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine

Say it's here where our pieces fall in place
Any rain softly kisses us on the face
Any wind means we're running
We can sleep and see 'em coming
Where we drift and call it dreaming
We can weep and call it singing

Where we pray when our hearts are strong enough
We can bow, 'cause our music's warmer than blood
Where we see enough to follow
We can hear when we are hollow
Where we keep the light we're given
We can lose and call it living
Where the sun isn't only sinking fast

Every night knows how long it's supposed to last
Where the time of our lives is all we have
And we get a chance to say
Before we ease away
For all the love you've left behind
You can have mine

Say it's here where our pieces fall in place
We can fear, 'cause the feeling's fine to betray
Where our water isn't hidden
We can burn and be forgiven
Where our hands hurt from healing
We can laugh without a reason

'Cause the sun isn't only sinking fast
Every moon and our bodies make shining glass
Where the time of our lives is all we have
And we get a chance to say
Before we ease away
For all the love you've left behind
You can have mine

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine
Album: Beast Epic
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Rock, Folk
Penulis lagu: Sam Beam

Fakta di Balik Lagu Call It Dreaming

Call It Dreaming merupakan lagu Iron and Wine yang lebih mirip seperti lagu-lagu pertamanya. Lagu ini kembali ke ranah akustik tanpa banyak instrumen lainnya, hanya drum dan organ selain gitar.

