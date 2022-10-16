Lirik Wasting Love – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wasting Love – Iron Maiden
Maybe one day I'll be an honest man
Up 'til now I'm doing the best I can
Long roads, long days, of sunrise, to sunset
Of sunrise to sunset
Dream on brothers, while you can
Dream on sister, I hope you find the one
All of our lives, covered up quickly
By the tides of time
Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of nights
Dream on brothers, while you can
Dream on sisters, I hope you find the one
All of our lives, covered up quickly
By the tides of time
Sands are flowing and the lines are in your hand
In your eyes I see the hunger and the desperate cry
That tears the night
Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night
Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night
Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night
