Lirik Wasting Love – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wasting Love – Iron Maiden

Maybe one day I'll be an honest man

Up 'til now I'm doing the best I can

Long roads, long days, of sunrise, to sunset

Of sunrise to sunset

Dream on brothers, while you can

Dream on sister, I hope you find the one

All of our lives, covered up quickly

By the tides of time

Spend your days full of emptiness

Spend your years full of loneliness

Wasting love, in a desperate caress

Rolling shadows of nights

Dream on brothers, while you can

Dream on sisters, I hope you find the one

All of our lives, covered up quickly

By the tides of time

Sands are flowing and the lines are in your hand

In your eyes I see the hunger and the desperate cry

That tears the night

Spend your days full of emptiness

Spend your years full of loneliness

Wasting love, in a desperate caress

Rolling shadows of night

Spend your days full of emptiness

Spend your years full of loneliness

Wasting love, in a desperate caress

Rolling shadows of night

Spend your days full of emptiness

Spend your years full of loneliness

Wasting love, in a desperate caress

Rolling shadows of night

Credits