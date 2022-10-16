Lirik Wasting Love – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Wasting Love - Iron Maiden.
Wasting Love - Iron Maiden. /YouTube/Iron Maiden

Wasting Love – Iron Maiden

Maybe one day I'll be an honest man
Up 'til now I'm doing the best I can
Long roads, long days, of sunrise, to sunset
Of sunrise to sunset

Dream on brothers, while you can
Dream on sister, I hope you find the one
All of our lives, covered up quickly
By the tides of time

Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of nights

Dream on brothers, while you can
Dream on sisters, I hope you find the one
All of our lives, covered up quickly
By the tides of time

Sands are flowing and the lines are in your hand
In your eyes I see the hunger and the desperate cry
That tears the night

Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night

Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night

Spend your days full of emptiness
Spend your years full of loneliness
Wasting love, in a desperate caress
Rolling shadows of night

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

