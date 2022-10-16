Lirik Lagu Maybe – Indra Lesmana feat Monita Tahalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maybe – Indra Lesmana

Don’t miss to see

The mystery

The quest I seek

That magically

Never give up all the good memories

If you’re maybe the one to be

Who promised me under a big tree

That we’ll be fine together happily

So maybe we can paint together

Then maybe we can fly the kite

Or maybe underneath the grand moon light

The answer will come simply straight as a line

The one in my heart

So maybe we can paint together

Then maybe we can fly the kite

Or maybe underneath the grand moon light

The answer will come simply straight as a line

So maybe we can paint together

Then maybe we can fly the kite

Or maybe underneath the grand moon light

The answer will come simply straight as a line

So maybe we can paint together

Then maybe we can fly the kite

Or maybe underneath the grand moon light

The answer will come simply straight as a line

The one in my heart

The one in my heart

Credits

Artis: Indra Lesmana

Penulis lagu: Indra Lesmana

Album: Little Things From the Heart

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Pop