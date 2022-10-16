Lirik Lagu Maybe – Indra Lesmana feat Monita Tahalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maybe – Indra Lesmana
The mystery
The quest I seek
That magically
Never give up all the good memories
If you’re maybe the one to be
Who promised me under a big tree
That we’ll be fine together happily
So maybe we can paint together
Then maybe we can fly the kite
Or maybe underneath the grand moon light
The answer will come simply straight as a line
The one in my heart
So maybe we can paint together
Then maybe we can fly the kite
Or maybe underneath the grand moon light
The answer will come simply straight as a line
So maybe we can paint together
Then maybe we can fly the kite
Or maybe underneath the grand moon light
The answer will come simply straight as a line
So maybe we can paint together
Then maybe we can fly the kite
Or maybe underneath the grand moon light
The answer will come simply straight as a line
The one in my heart
The one in my heart
Credits
Artis: Indra Lesmana
Penulis lagu: Indra Lesmana
Album: Little Things From the Heart
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Pop
