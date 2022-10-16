Lirik Each Coming Night – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Each Coming Night – Iron & Wine

Will you say when I'm gone away

"My lover came to me and we'd lay"?

In rooms unfamiliar but until now, oh-oh-oh-oh

Until now, oh-oh-oh-oh

Until now

Will you say to them when I'm gone

"I loved your son for his sturdy arms"?

We both learned to cradle then live without, oh-oh-oh-oh

Live without, oh-oh-oh-oh

Live without

Will you say when I'm gone away

"Your father's body was judgement day"?

We both dove and rose to the riverside, oh-oh-oh-oh

Riverside, oh-oh-oh-oh

Riverside

Will you say to me when I'm gone

"Your face has faded but lingers on"?

'Cause light strikes a deal with each coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh

Coming night

Credits

Artis: Iron & Wine

Album: Our Endless Numbered Days

Rilis: 2004

Genre: Rock, Folk

Penulis lagu: Sam Beam

Fakta di Balik Lagu Each Coming Night

Menurut beberapa pendengarnya, Each Coming Night mengisahkan tentang cinta yang luar biasa, berasal dari momen-momen kecil bersama. Bait "will you say to me when I’m gone, your face has faded but lingers on because light strikes a deal with each coming night" menyatakan cinta mereka abadi.