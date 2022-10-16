Lirik Each Coming Night – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Each Coming Night – Iron & Wine
Will you say when I'm gone away
"My lover came to me and we'd lay"?
In rooms unfamiliar but until now, oh-oh-oh-oh
Until now, oh-oh-oh-oh
Until now
Will you say to them when I'm gone
"I loved your son for his sturdy arms"?
We both learned to cradle then live without, oh-oh-oh-oh
Live without, oh-oh-oh-oh
Live without
Will you say when I'm gone away
"Your father's body was judgement day"?
We both dove and rose to the riverside, oh-oh-oh-oh
Riverside, oh-oh-oh-oh
Riverside
Will you say to me when I'm gone
"Your face has faded but lingers on"?
'Cause light strikes a deal with each coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night, oh-oh-oh-oh
Coming night
Credits
Artis: Iron & Wine
Album: Our Endless Numbered Days
Rilis: 2004
Genre: Rock, Folk
Penulis lagu: Sam Beam
Fakta di Balik Lagu Each Coming Night
Menurut beberapa pendengarnya, Each Coming Night mengisahkan tentang cinta yang luar biasa, berasal dari momen-momen kecil bersama. Bait "will you say to me when I’m gone, your face has faded but lingers on because light strikes a deal with each coming night" menyatakan cinta mereka abadi.
