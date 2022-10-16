Lirik Honesty - Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Honesty - Pink Sweats
She said, "Baby, I'm afraid to fall in love
'Cause what if it's not reciprocated?"
I told her, "Don't rush girl, don't you rush
Guess it's all a game of patience"
She said, "What if I dive deep?
Will you come in after me?
Would you share your flaws with me? Let me know"
I told her, "Thinking is all wrong
Love will happen when it wants
I know it hurts sometimes, but don't let it go"
'Cause I want you
I want you
I want, I want you
'Cause I want you
I want you
I want, I want you
She said, "What if I tell you all the things I've done?
Would you run away from me?"
I told her, "Baby, we all got bags full of shit that we don't want
But I can't unpack it for you, baby"
She said, "What if I dive deep?
Will you come in after me?
Would you share your flaws with me? Let me know"
I told her, "Thinking is all wrong
Love will happen when it wants
I know it hurts sometimes, but don't let it go"
'Cause I want you
I want you
I want, I want you
'Cause I want you
I want you
I want, I want you, yeah
I want you
I want you
I want you, yeah
