Lirik Somebody's Love - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Somebody's Love - Passenger
Oh when the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know you
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
Oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call you
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
To crawl into
Go and get yourself lost
Like you always do
Sail into the blue
With nobody next to you
Oh but when you wanna get yourself found
There may be no one around
You sink without a sound
You know it's true
Oh when the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know you
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
Oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call you
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
What you're saying is true
You ain't no fool you ain't no liar
You're never gonna get yourself burnt
If you don't start no fires
But with no fire there is no light
With no light you'll never see
All the colors in the world
And all the love that's inside me
