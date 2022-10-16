Lirik Somebody's Love - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Somebody's Love - Passenger

Oh when the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know you

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

Oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call you

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

To crawl into

Go and get yourself lost

Like you always do

Sail into the blue

With nobody next to you

Oh but when you wanna get yourself found

There may be no one around

You sink without a sound

You know it's true

Oh when the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know you

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

Oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call you

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

What you're saying is true

You ain't no fool you ain't no liar

You're never gonna get yourself burnt

If you don't start no fires

But with no fire there is no light

With no light you'll never see

All the colors in the world

And all the love that's inside me