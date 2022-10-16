Lirik Bow Down – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bow Down – I Prevail

Get on your knees and bow down

Yeah, I come alive, I'll survive, take on anything

So paint a target on my back, let 'em come for me

I don't fall, don't quit, don't ever sleep

'Cause I'm on another level that you'll never reach

If you seek forgiveness

You'll get nothing, you'll get nothing from me

You will never know, it's the price I pay

Look into my eyes, we are not the same

Yeah, this is where you fall apart

Yeah, this is where you break

'Cause I'm in control and you'll know my name

'Cause I gave my life, gave it everything

Yeah, this is where you fall apart

Yeah, this is where you break

To everybody who doubted

Get on your knees and bow down

Get on your knees and bow down

You better recognize

You wanna talk that sh*t, time to back it up

'Cause the best of your best ain't good enough

Playing with my name, now I know you really f*cked up

Keep running your mouth and I'ma call your bluff

You will never know, it's the price I pay

Look into my eyes, we are not the same

Yeah, this is where you fall apart (Fall apart)

Yeah, this is where you break

'Cause I'm in control and you'll know my name

'Cause I gave my life, gave it everything

Yeah, this is where you fall apart (Fall apart)

Yeah, this is where you break (Where you break)

To everybody who doubted

Get on your knees and