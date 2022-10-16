Lirik Bow Down – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bow Down – I Prevail
Get on your knees and bow down
Yeah, I come alive, I'll survive, take on anything
So paint a target on my back, let 'em come for me
I don't fall, don't quit, don't ever sleep
'Cause I'm on another level that you'll never reach
If you seek forgiveness
You'll get nothing, you'll get nothing from me
You will never know, it's the price I pay
Look into my eyes, we are not the same
Yeah, this is where you fall apart
Yeah, this is where you break
'Cause I'm in control and you'll know my name
'Cause I gave my life, gave it everything
Yeah, this is where you fall apart
Yeah, this is where you break
To everybody who doubted
Get on your knees and bow down
Get on your knees and bow down
You better recognize
You wanna talk that sh*t, time to back it up
'Cause the best of your best ain't good enough
Playing with my name, now I know you really f*cked up
Keep running your mouth and I'ma call your bluff
You will never know, it's the price I pay
Look into my eyes, we are not the same
Yeah, this is where you fall apart (Fall apart)
Yeah, this is where you break
'Cause I'm in control and you'll know my name
'Cause I gave my life, gave it everything
Yeah, this is where you fall apart (Fall apart)
Yeah, this is where you break (Where you break)
To everybody who doubted
Get on your knees and
