Lirik Let Me be Sad – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me be Sad – I Prevail
I'm holding back right now
'Cause I'm numb to what's around
I miss the life I used to have with you right here
Now everything has turned to grey
And I'm blacking out the shades for now
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
Just a chance to catch my breath
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
'Cause it's all that I have left
When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing
Let me be sad, let me be sad
Can you see it in my eyes I've been distant?
'Cause I can't tell if it's the end or the beginning
I know I haven't been myself, I'll admit it
And I put up walls, so if I burned any bridges, just know
I'm doing everything I can to try and fix it
But knowing me, I'll probably miss it
These voices get so vicious
Feels like I'm rippin' stitches
I wish some days I could go back
Before life changed, it was so fast
That time is gone and I know that
So please
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
Just a chance to catch my breath
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
'Cause it's all that I have left
When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing
Let me be sad, let me be sad
I'm doing everything I can to try and fix it
But knowing me, I'll probably miss it
These voices get so vicious
Feels like I'm rippin' stitches
I wish some days I could go back
Before life changed, it was so fast
That time is gone and I know that
All that we have is a moment
So please
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
Just a chance to catch my breath
Let me be sad
Even for a little while
'Cause it's all that I have left
When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing
Let me be sad, let me be sad
(Let me be sad)
I'm holding back right now
(Let me be sad)
'Cause I'm numb to what's around
I miss the life I used to have with you right here
Now everything has turned to grey
And I'm blacking out the shades for now
Credits
Artis: I Prevail
Album: Trauma
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Rock, Metal
Penulis lagu: MYTH, Steve Menoian, Erik Ron, Eric Vanlerberghe, Brian Burkheiser
