Lirik Let Me be Sad – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Me be Sad – I Prevail

I'm holding back right now

'Cause I'm numb to what's around

I miss the life I used to have with you right here

Now everything has turned to grey

And I'm blacking out the shades for now

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

Just a chance to catch my breath

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

'Cause it's all that I have left

When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing

Let me be sad, let me be sad

Can you see it in my eyes I've been distant?

'Cause I can't tell if it's the end or the beginning

I know I haven't been myself, I'll admit it

And I put up walls, so if I burned any bridges, just know

I'm doing everything I can to try and fix it

But knowing me, I'll probably miss it

These voices get so vicious

Feels like I'm rippin' stitches

I wish some days I could go back

Before life changed, it was so fast

That time is gone and I know that

So please

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

Just a chance to catch my breath

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

'Cause it's all that I have left

When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing

Let me be sad, let me be sad

I'm doing everything I can to try and fix it

But knowing me, I'll probably miss it

These voices get so vicious

Feels like I'm rippin' stitches

I wish some days I could go back

Before life changed, it was so fast

That time is gone and I know that

All that we have is a moment

So please

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

Just a chance to catch my breath

Let me be sad

Even for a little while

'Cause it's all that I have left

When all I see are the memories, I don't want to lose a thing

Let me be sad, let me be sad

(Let me be sad)

I'm holding back right now

(Let me be sad)

'Cause I'm numb to what's around

I miss the life I used to have with you right here

Now everything has turned to grey

And I'm blacking out the shades for now

Credits

Artis: I Prevail

Album: Trauma

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Rock, Metal

Penulis lagu: MYTH, Steve Menoian, Erik Ron, Eric Vanlerberghe, Brian Burkheiser