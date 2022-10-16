Lirik Scars – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scars – I Prevail

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Excuses, excuses are all that I hear

All I can see when I look in the mirror

I can't escape all these thoughts in my mind

They're waiting to haunt me night after night

I feel it in my bones, and everything I know

It's underneath my skin, and it won't let go

They know me all too well, but only time will tell

If this is who I am, do I know myself?

Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Denial, denial is all that I've known

Holding me hostage, I'm never alone

Fighting for air, I'll fight to survive

My soul's not for sale, I won't pay the price

I feel it in my bones, and everything I know

It's underneath my skin, but I won't let go

Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

You can cut us up, but we will survive

You had your chance, now it's our time to stand up and rise

We will survive

Right now, the tables turn

We're gonna scream it out loud and let our voices be heard

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen

You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest

Don't fall too far from who you are

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars