Lirik Scars – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Scars - I Prevail.
Scars - I Prevail. /YouTube/IPrevailBand

ScarsI Prevail

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Excuses, excuses are all that I hear
All I can see when I look in the mirror
I can't escape all these thoughts in my mind
They're waiting to haunt me night after night
I feel it in my bones, and everything I know
It's underneath my skin, and it won't let go
They know me all too well, but only time will tell
If this is who I am, do I know myself?

Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Denial, denial is all that I've known
Holding me hostage, I'm never alone
Fighting for air, I'll fight to survive
My soul's not for sale, I won't pay the price
I feel it in my bones, and everything I know
It's underneath my skin, but I won't let go

Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

You can cut us up, but we will survive
You had your chance, now it's our time to stand up and rise
We will survive
Right now, the tables turn
We're gonna scream it out loud and let our voices be heard

In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Dua Sejoli – Titiek Puspa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dua Sejoli – Titiek Puspa dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Selfish - PnB Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Selfish - PnB Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Wasting Love – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wasting Love – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB
Lirik Each Coming Night – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Each Coming Night – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Semusim - Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Semusim - Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Romeo and Juliet – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Romeo and Juliet – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Balerina – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Balerina – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jadilah Pasanganku – Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jadilah Pasanganku – Vagetoz dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

DENV-2, Varian Demam Berdarah yang Mematikan dan Menyebar dengan Cepat, Kenali Gejalanya
2

Mahfud MD Uraikan Isi 32 CCTV di Kanjuruhan: Lebih Mengerikan dari yang Beredar
3

Lesti Kejora: Nggak Ada Pisah, Nggak Ada Rujuk Rujuk
4

Lesti Kejora Hati-hati, Psikolog Sebut Rizky Billar Bisa Kembali Lakukan KDRT: Ada Dendam yang Amat Besar
5

Mahfud MD Patahkan Klaim Polri Soal Korban Kanjuruhan: Gas Air Mata yang Disemprotkan, Itu Penyebabnya
6

Penelitian Terbaru Ungkap Kaitan Penyakit Crohn dengan Norovirus
7

Shell Eco Marathon Kembali Digelar di Sirkuit Mandalika Tahun Depan, Bakal Diikuti Lebih dari 15 Negara
8

Menilik Stockholm Syndrome, Sindrom yang Berpeluang Dialami Korban KDRT
9

Tak Kuasa Lihat Rizky Billar Dipenjara, Lesti Kejora: Suami Saya Tetap yang Terbaik
10

5 Hal yang Tidak Boleh Diberitahukan kepada Seseorang dengan Masalah Kesehatan Mental

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Puri 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Puri 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Bawaslu: 147.415 Orang Mendaftar Seleksi Panwascam, Tes CAT Serentak 14-16 Oktober 2022

Bawaslu: 147.415 Orang Mendaftar Seleksi Panwascam, Tes CAT Serentak 14-16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pondok Indah 1 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pondok Indah 1 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pluit Junction 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pluit Junction 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Mengenal Scabies Penyakit yang Sering Menyerang Para Santri

Mengenal Scabies Penyakit yang Sering Menyerang Para Santri

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Kecepatan Tambahan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Kecepatan Tambahan

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jaga Kesehatan dan Diet

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jaga Kesehatan dan Diet

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Senayan 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Senayan 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Viral! Gelar Perkara Oknum Polri Dalam Transaksi Narkoba, Beginilah Hasil Keputusan Sidangnya

Viral! Gelar Perkara Oknum Polri Dalam Transaksi Narkoba, Beginilah Hasil Keputusan Sidangnya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

16 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Indonesia 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Indonesia 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

16 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex One Belpark 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex One Belpark 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:47 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Jangan Menghindar kalau Bicara Cinta!

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Jangan Menghindar kalau Bicara Cinta!

16 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Metropole 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Metropole 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Serang News

Cara Nonton Live Streaming Gratis MotoGP Australia 2022 Trans7, Siaran Langsung MotoGP Vision Plus Pagi Ini

Cara Nonton Live Streaming Gratis MotoGP Australia 2022 Trans7, Siaran Langsung MotoGP Vision Plus Pagi Ini

16 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Karanganyar News

Link Live Streaming Man Utd vs Newcastle Liga Inggris Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming Man Utd vs Newcastle Liga Inggris Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Lotte Shopping Avenue 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Lotte Shopping Avenue 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

16 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Verona vs AC Milan di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

16 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Kuningan City 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Kuningan City 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Kota Kasablanka 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Kota Kasablanka 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB