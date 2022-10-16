Lirik Scars – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
Excuses, excuses are all that I hear
All I can see when I look in the mirror
I can't escape all these thoughts in my mind
They're waiting to haunt me night after night
I feel it in my bones, and everything I know
It's underneath my skin, and it won't let go
They know me all too well, but only time will tell
If this is who I am, do I know myself?
Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
Denial, denial is all that I've known
Holding me hostage, I'm never alone
Fighting for air, I'll fight to survive
My soul's not for sale, I won't pay the price
I feel it in my bones, and everything I know
It's underneath my skin, but I won't let go
Don't forget your life's your own, don't ever let it go
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
You can cut us up, but we will survive
You had your chance, now it's our time to stand up and rise
We will survive
Right now, the tables turn
We're gonna scream it out loud and let our voices be heard
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
They can cut us, but we'll wear our scars
In the heat of the moment when fear has you frozen
You're crashing and burning when life's at its coldest
Don't fall too far from who you are
Try to tear us apart, but know that we'll wear our scars
