Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber

Oh no, oh no, oh

They say that hate has been sent

So let loose the talk of love

Before they outlaw the kiss

Baby, give me one last hug

There's a dream that I've been chasing

Want so badly for it to be reality

And when you hold my hand

Then I understand that it's meant to be

'Cause baby, when you're with me

It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven

Like you took me to heaven, girl

'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better

I don't want you to go, oh no, so

Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance

Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all

'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong

So baby, know for sure that I'll never let you go

I got my favourite girl

Not feeling no pain, no fear

Don't have a care in the world

Why would I when you are here?

There's a moment I've been chasing

And I finally caught it out on this floor

Baby, there's no hesitation

No reservation by taking a chance and more

Oh no, because