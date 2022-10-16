Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Let You Go – Justin Bieber
Oh no, oh no, oh
They say that hate has been sent
So let loose the talk of love
Before they outlaw the kiss
Baby, give me one last hug
There's a dream that I've been chasing
Want so badly for it to be reality
And when you hold my hand
Then I understand that it's meant to be
'Cause baby, when you're with me
It's like an angel came by and took me to heaven
Like you took me to heaven, girl
'Cause when I stare in your eyes, it couldn't be better
I don't want you to go, oh no, so
Let the music blast, we gon' do our dance
Bring the doubters on, they don't matter at all
'Cause this life's too long and this love's too strong
So baby, know for sure that I'll never let you go
I got my favourite girl
Not feeling no pain, no fear
Don't have a care in the world
Why would I when you are here?
There's a moment I've been chasing
And I finally caught it out on this floor
Baby, there's no hesitation
No reservation by taking a chance and more
Oh no, because
