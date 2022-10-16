Lirik Bad Things – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Things – I Prevail

I've got a lot of bad things in my mind

The simulation crashing by design

And my mind is dangerous, don't play with things you don't

Know, know, know, know

I'm falling into dark thoughts that I find

Reality is long gone, but that's fine

And my mind is dangerous, don't play with things you don't

Know, know, know, know

I know you hate to see it, but you never wanna talk about it

And hate yourself a little more when you can't live without it

It's like praying for rain when you're already drowning

You're already drowning, yeah

So go ahead and twist the knife, I can't feel the damage

Always searching for the high, never kicked the habit

It's like praying for rain, but I'm already drowning

I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood

I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun

Have I gone numb? It's a God damn shame

I push away the people that I love the most

Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals

I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me

'Cause I'm in love with bad things

Yeah, I'm in love with—

I keep on falling like it's summer going into autumn

I keep on digging, even though I'm 'bout to hit the bottom

It's like praying for change, but I never found it

No, I never found it, yeah

So go ahead and twist the knife, I can't feel the damage

Always searching for the high, never kicked the habit

It's like praying for change but I never found it

I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood

I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun

Have I gone numb? It's a God damn shame

I push away the people that I love the most

Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals

I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me

'Cause I'm in love with bad things

Yeah, I'm in love with—

Looking into the abyss, the future is a myth

I'm holding onto hope, it's a problem, I admit

Letting go of my fear, a feeling I miss

The Devil is real and I'm caught in his grip

Looking into the abyss, the future is a myth

I'm holding onto hope, it's a problem, I admit

Letting go of my fear, a feeling I miss

The Devil is real and I'm caught in his grip

I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood

I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun

Have I gone numb? it's a God damn shame

I push away the people that I love the most

Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals

I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me

'Cause I'm in love with bad things

Yeah, I'm in love with bad things

Yeah, I'm in love with—