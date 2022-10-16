Lirik Bad Things – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Things – I Prevail
I've got a lot of bad things in my mind
The simulation crashing by design
And my mind is dangerous, don't play with things you don't
Know, know, know, know
I'm falling into dark thoughts that I find
Reality is long gone, but that's fine
And my mind is dangerous, don't play with things you don't
Know, know, know, know
I know you hate to see it, but you never wanna talk about it
And hate yourself a little more when you can't live without it
It's like praying for rain when you're already drowning
You're already drowning, yeah
So go ahead and twist the knife, I can't feel the damage
Always searching for the high, never kicked the habit
It's like praying for rain, but I'm already drowning
I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood
I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun
Have I gone numb? It's a God damn shame
I push away the people that I love the most
Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals
I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me
'Cause I'm in love with bad things
Yeah, I'm in love with—
I keep on falling like it's summer going into autumn
I keep on digging, even though I'm 'bout to hit the bottom
It's like praying for change, but I never found it
No, I never found it, yeah
So go ahead and twist the knife, I can't feel the damage
Always searching for the high, never kicked the habit
It's like praying for change but I never found it
I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood
I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun
Have I gone numb? It's a God damn shame
I push away the people that I love the most
Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals
I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me
'Cause I'm in love with bad things
Yeah, I'm in love with—
Looking into the abyss, the future is a myth
I'm holding onto hope, it's a problem, I admit
Letting go of my fear, a feeling I miss
The Devil is real and I'm caught in his grip
Looking into the abyss, the future is a myth
I'm holding onto hope, it's a problem, I admit
Letting go of my fear, a feeling I miss
The Devil is real and I'm caught in his grip
I keep staring at the sun, it's in my blood
I'm headed for disaster, burn bridges just for fun
Have I gone numb? it's a God damn shame
I push away the people that I love the most
Addicted to the feeling and the chemicals
I'm holding onto hope, but it only destroys me
'Cause I'm in love with bad things
Yeah, I'm in love with bad things
Yeah, I'm in love with—
