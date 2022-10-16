Lirik Death Bed - Powfu feat Beabadoobee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Death Bed - Powfu feat Beabadoobee

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

Yeah, I don't wanna fall asleep, I don't wanna pass away

I been thinking of our future, 'cause I'll never see those days

I don't know why this has happened, but I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best, but you know that I'm not perfect

I been praying for forgiveness, you've been praying for my health

When I leave this Earth, hoping you'll find someone else

'Cause, yeah, we still young, there's so much we haven't done

Getting married, start a family, watch your husband with his son

I wish it could be me, but I won't make it out this bed

I hope I go to Heaven, so I see you once again

My life was kinda short, but I got so many blessings

Happy you were mine, it sucks that it's all ending

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed (yeah, ayy, ayy)

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed (ayy, yeah)

I'm happy that you here with me, I'm sorry if I tear up

When me and you were younger, you would always make me cheer up

Taking goofy videos and walking through the park

You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark

Cuddle in your sheets, sing me sound asleep

And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03

Sundays, went to church, on Mondays, watched a movie

Soon you'll be alone, sorry that you have to lose me