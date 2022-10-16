Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB
Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica.
Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica. //YouTube Poo Bear

Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica

Sometimes it's hard to face reality
(Oh oh)
Even though you might get mad at me
(Oh oh)
Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Don't be afraid to stand alone
Don't be afraid to stand outside the door alone
I know it's hard to work from home
And it ain't easy all alone
Relationships over the phone
Talking to your significant other all night long

Sometimes it's hard to face reality
(Oh oh)
Even though you might get mad at me
(Oh oh)
Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Should've been adjusted to my life
Had the oppurtunity to stay away from the last time
Now you're standing right in front of me
It hurts me to know that I lied
Trying to protect your feelings
You've been in between the lines
Hope your heart is still in healing

Sometimes it's hard to face reality
(Oh oh)
Even though you might get mad at me
(Oh oh)
Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Credit

Album: Poo Bear Present Bearthday Music
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Jason Boyd / Timothy Thedford / Kenneth Charles Coby / Dan Kanter / Justin Drew Bieber
Genre: Pop/R&B

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica

