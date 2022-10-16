Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

(Oh oh)

Even though you might get mad at me

(Oh oh)

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Don't be afraid to stand alone

Don't be afraid to stand outside the door alone

I know it's hard to work from home

And it ain't easy all alone

Relationships over the phone

Talking to your significant other all night long

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

(Oh oh)

Even though you might get mad at me

(Oh oh)

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Should've been adjusted to my life

Had the oppurtunity to stay away from the last time

Now you're standing right in front of me

It hurts me to know that I lied

Trying to protect your feelings

You've been in between the lines

Hope your heart is still in healing

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

(Oh oh)

Even though you might get mad at me

(Oh oh)

Sometimes it's hard to face reality

Credit

Album: Poo Bear Present Bearthday Music

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Jason Boyd / Timothy Thedford / Kenneth Charles Coby / Dan Kanter / Justin Drew Bieber

Genre: Pop/R&B

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hard 2 Face Reality - Poo Bear feat Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica