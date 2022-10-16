Lirik Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop
What happened to Zeke?
He's dead on Jones, man
How about Dave?
O.D'd on alcohol
Oh, what's Rock doing?
Oh, he's living with his mother
What about James?
He's gone straight
Well, things have been tough
Without the Dum Dum Boys
I can't seem to speak the language
I remember how they
Used to stare at the ground
They looked as if they
Put the whole world
Looked as if they put
The whole world down
The first time I met the Dum Dum Boys
I was fascinated
They just stood in front of the old drug store
I was most impressed
No one else was impressed, not at all
And we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day
Well, where are you now my Dum Dum Boys?
Are you alive or dead?
Have you left me the last of the Dum Dum daze?
And then the sun goes down
And then the boys broke down
People said we were negative
They said we would take but we would never give
But we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day
We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da and hope it would pay
We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, dum, dum, day
Dum, dum day
Well now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys
Hey, where are you now when I need your noise?
Now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys
The walls close in and I need some noise
Credits
Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: The Idiot
Rilis: 1997
Genre: Experimental Rock
Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie
