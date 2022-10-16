Lirik Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop.
Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop. /YouTube/Iggy Pop Official

Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop

What happened to Zeke?
He's dead on Jones, man
How about Dave?
O.D'd on alcohol
Oh, what's Rock doing?
Oh, he's living with his mother
What about James?
He's gone straight

Well, things have been tough
Without the Dum Dum Boys
I can't seem to speak the language
I remember how they
Used to stare at the ground
They looked as if they
Put the whole world
Looked as if they put
The whole world down

The first time I met the Dum Dum Boys
I was fascinated
They just stood in front of the old drug store
I was most impressed
No one else was impressed, not at all
And we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day

Well, where are you now my Dum Dum Boys?
Are you alive or dead?
Have you left me the last of the Dum Dum daze?
And then the sun goes down
And then the boys broke down
People said we were negative
They said we would take but we would never give

But we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day
We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da and hope it would pay
We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, dum, dum, day
Dum, dum day

Well now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys
Hey, where are you now when I need your noise?
Now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys
The walls close in and I need some noise

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: The Idiot
Rilis: 1997
Genre: Experimental Rock
Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

