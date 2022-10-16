Lirik Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop

What happened to Zeke?

He's dead on Jones, man

How about Dave?

O.D'd on alcohol

Oh, what's Rock doing?

Oh, he's living with his mother

What about James?

He's gone straight

Well, things have been tough

Without the Dum Dum Boys

I can't seem to speak the language

I remember how they

Used to stare at the ground

They looked as if they

Put the whole world

Looked as if they put

The whole world down

The first time I met the Dum Dum Boys

I was fascinated

They just stood in front of the old drug store

I was most impressed

No one else was impressed, not at all

And we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day

Well, where are you now my Dum Dum Boys?

Are you alive or dead?

Have you left me the last of the Dum Dum daze?

And then the sun goes down

And then the boys broke down

People said we were negative

They said we would take but we would never give

But we'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, day

We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, da and hope it would pay

We'd sing da, da, da, da, da, dum, dum, dum, dum, day

Dum, dum day

Well now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys

Hey, where are you now when I need your noise?

Now, I'm looking for the Dum Dum Boys

The walls close in and I need some noise

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop

Album: The Idiot

Rilis: 1997

Genre: Experimental Rock

Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Dum Dum Boys – Iggy Pop