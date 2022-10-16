Lirik Lagu Rivers and Roads - The Head and The Heart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rivers and Roads - The Head and The Heart

A year from now, we'll all be gone

All our friends will move away

And they're goin' to better places

But our friends will be gone away

Nothin' is as it has been

And I miss your face like hell

And I guess it's just as well

But I miss your face like hell

Been talkin' 'bout the way things change

And my family lives in a different state

If you don't know what to make of this

Then we will not relate

So if you don't know what to make of this

Then we will not relate

Rivers and roads

Rivers and roads

Rivers 'til I reach you

Rivers and roads

Rivers and roads

Rivers 'til I reach you

Rivers and roads

Rivers and roads

Rivers 'til I reach you

Rivers and roads

Rivers and roads

Rivers 'til I reach you

Rivers and roads

Rivers and roads

Rivers 'til I reach you