Lirik Lagu Rivers and Roads - The Head and The Heart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rivers and Roads - The Head and The Heart
A year from now, we'll all be gone
All our friends will move away
And they're goin' to better places
But our friends will be gone away
Nothin' is as it has been
And I miss your face like hell
And I guess it's just as well
But I miss your face like hell
Been talkin' 'bout the way things change
And my family lives in a different state
If you don't know what to make of this
Then we will not relate
So if you don't know what to make of this
Then we will not relate
Rivers and roads
Rivers and roads
Rivers 'til I reach you
Rivers and roads
Rivers and roads
Rivers 'til I reach you
Rivers and roads
Rivers and roads
Rivers 'til I reach you
Rivers and roads
Rivers and roads
Rivers 'til I reach you
Rivers and roads
Rivers and roads
Rivers 'til I reach you
