Lirik Roots – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Roots – In This Moment
I thank you for all the lives you've led
I thank you for every word you said
I thank you for walking away
I thank you for the promises you broke
For always watching, watching while I choke
I thank you for teaching me
Yes, I thank you for your hurting
I bite down a little harder
My blade's a little sharper
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
Strike back a little harder
I scream a little louder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
I'm stronger than I ever knew
I'm strong because of you
I hit back a little louder
F*ck you a little harder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
I thank you for the hole you dug in me
Filled it with cement, sunk me in your sea
Thank you for being so obscene
I thank you for never facing me
Swimming in the mud, never coming clean
I thank you for nothing in between
Yes, I thank you for leaving
I bite down a little harder
My blade's a little sharper
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
Strike back a little harder
I scream a little louder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
I'm stronger than I ever knew
I'm strong because of you
I hit back a little louder
F*ck you a little harder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
You wanna know why I like the pain you say
There's some sick part of me thankful for the hate
I stay positive and I push forward ya see
I gotta do the right thing for my family
So I smile and say that the world is just fine
As these f*cking parasites eat up my spine
So I ask you once and I ask you again
Where do your roots start and where do your roots end
I bite down a little harder
My blade's a little sharper
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
Strike back a little harder
I scream a little louder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
I'm stronger than I ever knew
I'm strong because of you
I hit back a little louder
F*ck you a little harder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
I'm stronger than I ever knew
I'm strong because of you
I hit back a little louder
F*ck you a little harder
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow
Credits
Artis: In This Moment
Album: Ritual
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Rock, Metal
Penulis lagu: Kevin Churko, Chris Howorth, Maria Brink
