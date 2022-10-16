Lirik Roots – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Roots – In This Moment

I thank you for all the lives you've led

I thank you for every word you said

I thank you for walking away

I thank you for the promises you broke

For always watching, watching while I choke

I thank you for teaching me

Yes, I thank you for your hurting

I bite down a little harder

My blade's a little sharper

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

Strike back a little harder

I scream a little louder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

I'm stronger than I ever knew

I'm strong because of you

I hit back a little louder

F*ck you a little harder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

I thank you for the hole you dug in me

Filled it with cement, sunk me in your sea

Thank you for being so obscene

I thank you for never facing me

Swimming in the mud, never coming clean

I thank you for nothing in between

Yes, I thank you for leaving

I bite down a little harder

My blade's a little sharper

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

Strike back a little harder

I scream a little louder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

I'm stronger than I ever knew

I'm strong because of you

I hit back a little louder

F*ck you a little harder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

You wanna know why I like the pain you say

There's some sick part of me thankful for the hate

I stay positive and I push forward ya see

I gotta do the right thing for my family

So I smile and say that the world is just fine

As these f*cking parasites eat up my spine

So I ask you once and I ask you again

Where do your roots start and where do your roots end

I bite down a little harder

My blade's a little sharper

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

Strike back a little harder

I scream a little louder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

I'm stronger than I ever knew

I'm strong because of you

I hit back a little louder

F*ck you a little harder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

I'm stronger than I ever knew

I'm strong because of you

I hit back a little louder

F*ck you a little harder

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

My roots, my roots run deep into the hollow

Credits

Artis: In This Moment

Album: Ritual

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Rock, Metal

Penulis lagu: Kevin Churko, Chris Howorth, Maria Brink