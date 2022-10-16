Lirik Sick Like Me – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sick Like Me – In This Moment
Sick
Sick
Is it sick of me to need control of you?
Is it sick to make you beg the way I do?
Is it sick of me to want you crawling on your knees?
Is it sick to say I want you biting down on me?
Are you sick like me?
Am I beautiful (am I beautiful)
As I tear you to pieces? (As I tear you to pieces?)
Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)
Even at my ugliest, you always say
I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)
As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces)
You are beautiful (you are beautiful)
Even at your ugliest, I always say
You're beautiful and sick like me
Is it sick of me to feed the animal in you?
Is it sick to say "I tease the hunter" like I do?
Is it sick of me to watch the wicked way you thrill?
Is it sick to say I live to break your will?
Are you sick like me?
Am I beautiful (am I beautiful)
As I tear you to pieces? (As I tear you to pieces?)
Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)
Even at my ugliest, you always say
I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)
As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces)
You are beautiful (you are beautiful)
Even at your ugliest, I always say
You're beautiful and sick like me
Sick
Sick
Sick
Sick
Sick
Sick
Sick
Am I beautiful as I tear you to pieces?
I am beautiful
Even at my ugliest, you always say
I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)
As I tear you to pieces (as I tear you to pieces)
Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)
Even at my ugliest, you always say
I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)
As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces?)
You are beautiful (you are beautiful)
Even at your ugliest, I always say
You're beautiful and sick like me
Sick
