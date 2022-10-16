Lirik Sick Like Me – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sick Like Me – In This Moment

Sick

Sick

Is it sick of me to need control of you?

Is it sick to make you beg the way I do?

Is it sick of me to want you crawling on your knees?

Is it sick to say I want you biting down on me?

Are you sick like me?

Am I beautiful (am I beautiful)

As I tear you to pieces? (As I tear you to pieces?)

Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)

Even at my ugliest, you always say

I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)

As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces)

You are beautiful (you are beautiful)

Even at your ugliest, I always say

You're beautiful and sick like me

Is it sick of me to feed the animal in you?

Is it sick to say "I tease the hunter" like I do?

Is it sick of me to watch the wicked way you thrill?

Is it sick to say I live to break your will?

Are you sick like me?

Am I beautiful (am I beautiful)

As I tear you to pieces? (As I tear you to pieces?)

Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)

Even at my ugliest, you always say

I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)

As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces)

You are beautiful (you are beautiful)

Even at your ugliest, I always say

You're beautiful and sick like me

Sick

Sick

Sick

Sick

Sick

Sick

Sick

Am I beautiful as I tear you to pieces?

I am beautiful

Even at my ugliest, you always say

I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)

As I tear you to pieces (as I tear you to pieces)

Am I beautiful? (Am I beautiful?)

Even at my ugliest, you always say

I'm beautiful (am I beautiful)

As you tear me to pieces (as you tear me to pieces?)

You are beautiful (you are beautiful)

Even at your ugliest, I always say

You're beautiful and sick like me

Sick