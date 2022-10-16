Lirik Lagu Baby I Love You - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby I Love You - Ramones
Have I ever told you
How good it feels to hold you
It isn't easy to explain
And though I'm really tryin'
I think I may start cryin'
My heart can't wait another day
When you kiss me I just gotta
Kiss me I just gotta
Kiss me I just gotta say
Baby, I love you, come on baby
Baby, I love you
Baby I love, I love only you
I can't live without you
I love everything about you
I can't help it if I feel this way
Oh I'm so glad I found you
I want my arms around you
I love to hear you call my name
Oh tell me that you feel
Tell me that you feel
Tell me that you feel the same
Baby, I love you, come on baby
Baby, I love you
Baby I love, I love only you
Oh I'm so glad I found you
I want my arms around you
I love to hear you call my name
Oh tell me that you feel
Tell me that you feel
Tell me that you feel the same
Baby, I love you, oh, oh, oh
Baby, I love you
Baby I love you
Baby I love you, oh, oh, oh
Baby, I love you, come on baby
Baby, I love you
Baby, I love you, come on baby
Baby, I love you
Baby, I love you, come on baby
Baby, I love you
Baby, I love you
