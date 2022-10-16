Lirik Lagu Baby I Love You - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby I Love You - Ramones

Have I ever told you

How good it feels to hold you

It isn't easy to explain

And though I'm really tryin'

I think I may start cryin'

My heart can't wait another day

When you kiss me I just gotta

Kiss me I just gotta

Kiss me I just gotta say

Baby, I love you, come on baby

Baby, I love you

Baby I love, I love only you

I can't live without you

I love everything about you

I can't help it if I feel this way

Oh I'm so glad I found you

I want my arms around you

I love to hear you call my name

Oh tell me that you feel

Tell me that you feel

Tell me that you feel the same

Baby, I love you, come on baby

Baby, I love you

Baby I love, I love only you

Oh I'm so glad I found you

I want my arms around you

I love to hear you call my name

Oh tell me that you feel

Tell me that you feel

Tell me that you feel the same

Baby, I love you, oh, oh, oh

Baby, I love you

Baby I love you

Baby I love you, oh, oh, oh

Baby, I love you, come on baby

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you, come on baby

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you, come on baby

Baby, I love you

Baby, I love you