Lirik This Moment – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Moment – In This Moment

Can we run away tonight

And hide from tomorrows

The glass is cracking tonight

Shattering our fears away

The silence in here fades

And it's only your eyes that I see

Take me, pull me all around

Break me, I'm yours

Can we run away tonight

And hide from tomorrows

We die in this moment

And I don't want to wake from this

I can barely breathe

Suffocating on what you gave me

Take me, pull me all around

Break me, I'm yours

Can we run away tonight

And hide from tomorrows

It's quiet now

Whispers confess

Can we run away now

And hide from tomorrow

Can we run away tonight

And hide from tomorrows