Lirik This Moment – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
This Moment - In This Moment,
This Moment - In This Moment,

This Moment – In This Moment

Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows

The glass is cracking tonight
Shattering our fears away
The silence in here fades
And it's only your eyes that I see

Take me, pull me all around
Break me, I'm yours

Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows

We die in this moment
And I don't want to wake from this
I can barely breathe
Suffocating on what you gave me

Take me, pull me all around
Break me, I'm yours

Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows

It's quiet now
Whispers confess
Can we run away now
And hide from tomorrow

Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows

Lirik Lagu Jalang – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Old Me – 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta Di baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta di Kota Tua - Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Berdua Bersama (OST Milly & Mamet) – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jangan Bakar Buku – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky One – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hanya Jadi Sahabatmu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Love – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

