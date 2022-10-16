Lirik This Moment – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Moment – In This Moment
Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows
The glass is cracking tonight
Shattering our fears away
The silence in here fades
And it's only your eyes that I see
Take me, pull me all around
Break me, I'm yours
Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows
We die in this moment
And I don't want to wake from this
I can barely breathe
Suffocating on what you gave me
Take me, pull me all around
Break me, I'm yours
Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows
It's quiet now
Whispers confess
Can we run away now
And hide from tomorrow
Can we run away tonight
And hide from tomorrows
