Lirik Lagu Queen of the Night – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Queen of the Night – Kelly Clarkson

I've got the stuff that you want

I've got the thing that you need

I've got more than enough

To make you drop to your knees

'Cause I'm the queen of the night

The queen of the night

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Don't make no difference if I'm wrong or I'm right

I've got the feeling and I'm willing tonight

But, I ain't nobody's angel

What can I say? Well, I'm just that way

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)

I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)

I've got more than enough

To make you drop to your knees

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)

The queen of the night (queen of the night)

Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)

Queen of the night (queen of the night)

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah yeah

You've got a problem with the way that I am

They say I'm trouble and I don't give a damn

But when I'm bad, I know I'm better

I just wanna get loose, and turn it up for you, oh

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)

I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)

I've got more than enough (more than enough)

To make you drop to your knees (ooh)

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)

The queen of the night (queen of the night)

Oh yeah, oh yeah, just say it, say it again

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (the queen of the night)

The queen of the night

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

I've got the stuff that you want (stuff that you want)

I've got the thing that you need (thing that you need)

I've got more than enough (more than enough)

To make you drop to your knees (to make you drop)

'Cause I'm the queen of the night (queen of the night)

The queen of the night (queen of the night)

Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah