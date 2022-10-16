Lirik Lagu High Enough – K.flay dan Fakta di Baliknya

High Enough – K.flay

Oh

Oh

Oh

Oh

I don't like anyone better than you, it's true

I'd crawl a mile in a desolate place with the snakes, just for you

Oh, I'm an animal, hand me a tramadol, gimme the juice

You are my citadel, you are my wishing well, my baby blue, oh, oh, oh

I used to like liquor to get me inspired

But you look so beautiful, my new supplier

I used to like smoking to stop all the thinking

But I found a different buzz

The world is a curse, it'll kill if you let it

I know they got pills that can help you forget it

They bottle it, call it medicine

But I don't need drugs

'Cause I'm already high enough

You got me, you got me good

I'm already high enough

I only, I only, I only got eyes for you

Do you see anyone other than me?

Baby, please

I'll take a hit of whatever you got

Maybe two, maybe three

Oh, you're phenomenal, feel like a domino, fall to my knees

I am a malady, you are my galaxy, my sweet relief, oh, oh, oh

I used to like liquor to get me inspired

But you look so beautiful, my new supplier

I used to like smoking to stop all the thinking

But I found a different buzz

The world is a curse, it'll kill if you let it

I know they got pills that can help you forget it

They bottle it, call it medicine

But I don't need drugs

'Cause I'm already high enough

You got me, you got me good

I'm already high enough

I only, I only, I only got eyes for you

Oh

Don't try to give me cold water

I don't wanna sober up

All I see are tomorrows

Oh, the stars were made for us