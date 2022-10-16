Lirik Lagu High Enough – K.flay dan Fakta di Baliknya

High Enough – K.flay
Oh
Oh
Oh
Oh
I don't like anyone better than you, it's true
I'd crawl a mile in a desolate place with the snakes, just for you
Oh, I'm an animal, hand me a tramadol, gimme the juice
You are my citadel, you are my wishing well, my baby blue, oh, oh, oh
I used to like liquor to get me inspired
But you look so beautiful, my new supplier
I used to like smoking to stop all the thinking
But I found a different buzz
The world is a curse, it'll kill if you let it
I know they got pills that can help you forget it
They bottle it, call it medicine
But I don't need drugs
'Cause I'm already high enough
You got me, you got me good
I'm already high enough
I only, I only, I only got eyes for you
Do you see anyone other than me?
Baby, please
I'll take a hit of whatever you got
Maybe two, maybe three
Oh, you're phenomenal, feel like a domino, fall to my knees
I am a malady, you are my galaxy, my sweet relief, oh, oh, oh
I used to like liquor to get me inspired
But you look so beautiful, my new supplier
I used to like smoking to stop all the thinking
But I found a different buzz
The world is a curse, it'll kill if you let it
I know they got pills that can help you forget it
They bottle it, call it medicine
But I don't need drugs
'Cause I'm already high enough
You got me, you got me good
I'm already high enough
I only, I only, I only got eyes for you
Oh
Don't try to give me cold water
I don't wanna sober up
All I see are tomorrows
Oh, the stars were made for us
