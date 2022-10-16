Lirik Lagu Us – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Us – Keshi
Tell me now
Is that the sound
Of all that we're building
Crashing down
All around us?
And we never saw it coming
Maybe we never make it through
Say that you give another you
Well, I won't take it
Or maybe I will
'Cause you never know until you do
If I had to guess, I think it's you
So if I fake it
Would it be true?
Maybe we've been
A little too caught up
In things that don't matter
As much as we thought
Maybe we've been
A little too guarded
From things that have hurt us
A bit more than we thought
Nothing more
Than love and war
But no one knows the diffеrence
All or none
Call to tеll me that
I'm not the one you wanted
Maybe we never make it through
Say that you give another you
Well, I won't take it
Maybe I will
'Cause you never know until you do
If I had to guess I think it's you
So if I fake it
Would it be true?
Maybe we've been
A little too caught up
In things that don't matter
As much as we thought
Maybe we've been
A little too guarded
From things that have hurt us
A bit more than we thought
Ups and downs
Going steady when you're not around
Go figure
Tell me now
Was that the sound of us?
Credit
Artikel Pilihan