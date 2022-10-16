Lirik Lagu Us – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Us – Keshi

Tell me now

Is that the sound

Of all that we're building

Crashing down

All around us?

And we never saw it coming

Maybe we never make it through

Say that you give another you

Well, I won't take it

Or maybe I will

'Cause you never know until you do

If I had to guess, I think it's you

So if I fake it

Would it be true?

Maybe we've been

A little too caught up

In things that don't matter

As much as we thought

Maybe we've been

A little too guarded

From things that have hurt us

A bit more than we thought

Nothing more

Than love and war

But no one knows the diffеrence

All or none

Call to tеll me that

I'm not the one you wanted

Maybe we never make it through

Say that you give another you

Well, I won't take it

Maybe I will

'Cause you never know until you do

If I had to guess I think it's you

So if I fake it

Would it be true?

Maybe we've been

A little too caught up

In things that don't matter

As much as we thought

Maybe we've been

A little too guarded

From things that have hurt us

A bit more than we thought

Ups and downs

Going steady when you're not around

Go figure

Tell me now

Was that the sound of us?

