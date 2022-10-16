Lirik Lagu Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da
Grew up in a small town
And when the rain would fall down
I'd just stare out my window
Dreaming of what could be
And if I'd end up happy
I would pray
Trying hard to reach out
But when I tried to speak out
Felt like no one could hear me
Wanted to belong here
But something felt so wrong here
So I prayed (I would pray)
I could breakaway
I'll spread my wings and I'll learn how to fly
I'll do what it takes 'til I touch the sky
And I'll make a wish, take a chance, make a change
And breakaway
Out of the darkness and into the sun
But I won't forget all the ones that I love
I'll take a risk, take a chance, make a change
And breakaway
Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da
Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da
Wanna feel the warm breeze
Sleep under a palm tree
Feel the rush of the ocean
Get onboard a fast train
Travel on a jet plane, far away (I will)
And breakaway
