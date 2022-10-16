Lirik Lagu Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da

Grew up in a small town

And when the rain would fall down

I'd just stare out my window

Dreaming of what could be

And if I'd end up happy

I would pray

Trying hard to reach out

But when I tried to speak out

Felt like no one could hear me

Wanted to belong here

But something felt so wrong here

So I prayed (I would pray)

I could breakaway

I'll spread my wings and I'll learn how to fly

I'll do what it takes 'til I touch the sky

And I'll make a wish, take a chance, make a change

And breakaway

Out of the darkness and into the sun

But I won't forget all the ones that I love

I'll take a risk, take a chance, make a change

And breakaway

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da

Da-da-da, un, da-da-da-da

Wanna feel the warm breeze

Sleep under a palm tree

Feel the rush of the ocean

Get onboard a fast train

Travel on a jet plane, far away (I will)

And breakaway