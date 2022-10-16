Take It Off – Kesha

There's a place downtown

Where the freaks all come around

It's a hole in the wall

It's a dirty free for all

When they

When the dark of the night

Comes around, that's the time

That the animal comes alive

Lookin' for somethin' wild

And now we lookin' like pimps

In my gold Trans Am

Got a water bottle full of whiskey in my handbag

Got my drunk text on

I'll regret it in the mornin'

But tonight, I don't give a, I don't give a, I don't give a

There's a place downtown

Where the freaks all come around

It's a hole in the wall

It's a dirty free for all

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

There's a place I know

If you're lookin' for a show

Where they go hardcore

And there's glitter on the floor

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

Lose your mind, lose it now

Lose your clothes in the crowd

We're delirious, tear it down

'Til the sun comes back around

N-now we gettin' so smashed

Knockin' over trash cans

Everybody breakin' bottles, it's a filthy hot mess

And I'm down to get faded

I'm not the designated driver

So, I don't give a, I don't give a, I don't give a

There's a place downtown

Where the freaks all come around

It's a hole in the wall

It's a dirty free for all

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

There's a place I know

If you're lookin' for a show

Where they go hardcore

And there's glitter on the floor

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

(Everybody take it off)

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

(Everybody take it off)

Right now (Take it off)

Right now (Take it off)

Right now (Take it off), oh-oh-oh

Right now (Take it off)

Right now (Take it off)

Right now (Take it off, Everybody take it off)

There's a place downtown

Where the freaks all come around

It's a hole in the wall

It's a dirty free for all

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

There's a place I know

If you're lookin' for a show

Where they go hardcore

And there's glitter on the floor

And they turn me on

When they take it off

When they take it off

Everybody take it off

Credit