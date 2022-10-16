There's a place downtown
Where the freaks all come around
It's a hole in the wall
It's a dirty free for all
When they
When the dark of the night
Comes around, that's the time
That the animal comes alive
Lookin' for somethin' wild
And now we lookin' like pimps
In my gold Trans Am
Got a water bottle full of whiskey in my handbag
Got my drunk text on
I'll regret it in the mornin'
But tonight, I don't give a, I don't give a, I don't give a
Lose your mind, lose it now
Lose your clothes in the crowd
We're delirious, tear it down
'Til the sun comes back around
N-now we gettin' so smashed
Knockin' over trash cans
Everybody breakin' bottles, it's a filthy hot mess
And I'm down to get faded
I'm not the designated driver
So, I don't give a, I don't give a, I don't give a
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
(Everybody take it off)
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
(Everybody take it off)
Right now (Take it off)
Right now (Take it off)
Right now (Take it off), oh-oh-oh
Right now (Take it off)
Right now (Take it off)
Right now (Take it off, Everybody take it off)
