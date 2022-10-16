Lirik Lagu Ice Cream – Selena Gomez dan BLACKPINK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Ice Cream – Selena Gomez dan BLACKPINK

[Verse 1: Selena Gomez, Lisa dan Jennie]

Come a little closer 'cause you lookin' thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Hahaha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

[Chorus: Rosé, Selena Gomez, Jisoo, dan Jennie]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin' good, enough to eat

Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

[Post-Chorus: Jennie]

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

[Verse 2: Selena Gomez, Rosé, Jisoo, dan Jennie]

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I'm sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)

You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting

He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can't see nobody else for me, no

Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh yeah, oh yeah

Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la-la-la, oh yeah

[Chorus: Rosé, Selena Gomez, Jisoo, dan Jennie]