Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 04:22 WIB
Lirik lagu Blah Blah Blah - 3OH!3 feat Kesha.
Lirik lagu Blah Blah Blah - 3OH!3 feat Kesha.

Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3

Badda-da-dah, badda-da-bah-bah
Coming out'cha mouth with'cha blah, blah, blah
Zip your lip like a padlock
And meet me in the back with the Jack at the jukebox
I don't really care where you live at
Just turn around boy, let me hit that
Don't be a little b*tch with your chit chat
Just show me where your d*ck is at

Music's up
Listen hot stuff, I'm in love with this song
So just hush
Baby, shut up!
Heard enough

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah
Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah
Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar
If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

Boy, c'mon and get my rocks off
Come put a little love in my glove box
Wanna dance, with no pants on?
Meet me in the back with the Jack at the jukebox
So cut to the chase kid, cause I know you don't care what my middle name is
I wanna be naked and you're wasted

Music's up
Listen hot stuff, I'm in love with this song
So just hush
Baby, shut up!
Heard enough

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah
Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah
Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar
If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

You be delaying, you always saying some shit
You say I'm playin', I'm never layin' the dick
Saying, "Blah, blah, blah."
Cause I don't care who you are in this bar
It only matters who I is

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah
Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah
Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar
If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah
Blah, blah, blah
Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah
Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar
If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

