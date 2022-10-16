Lirik Lagu In Bloom – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Bloom – Neck Deep
Sometimes at night I let it get to me
And sometimes I'm sure it gets to all of us
And last night it had me down, I'm feeling numb
I can try, but sometimes that is not enough
No, sometimes that is not enough
No, sometimes that is not enough
And stop calling me out, we're never going to
Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better
And stop digging it up or we're never gonna
See it all in bloom
And thinking back upon those days
Way, way back when I was young
I was such a little shit
'Cause I was always on the run
Well, you know just what they say
That, "Just like father then like son"
Don't delude me with your sympathy
'Cause I can do this on my own
And this won't be the last time
That I break down and wanna crawl to bed
'Cause the truth is you're the only voice I wanna hear in my head
So, stop calling me out, we're never going to
Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better
And stop digging it up or we're never gonna
See it all in bloom
And stop calling me out, we're never going to
Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better
And stop digging it up or we're never gonna
See it all in bloom
All in bloom
All in bloom
Artis: Neck Deep
Penulis lagu: Benedict Kieran James Barlow, Daniel Washington, Matthew Richard West, Philip Michael Thorpe-Evans, Samuel Joseph Bowden, Sebastian Matthew James Barlow
Album: The Peace and the Panic
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Alternative/Indie
