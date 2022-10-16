Lirik Lagu In Bloom – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Bloom – Neck Deep

Sometimes at night I let it get to me

And sometimes I'm sure it gets to all of us

And last night it had me down, I'm feeling numb

I can try, but sometimes that is not enough

No, sometimes that is not enough

No, sometimes that is not enough

And stop calling me out, we're never going to

Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better

And stop digging it up or we're never gonna

See it all in bloom

And thinking back upon those days

Way, way back when I was young

I was such a little shit

'Cause I was always on the run

Well, you know just what they say

That, "Just like father then like son"

Don't delude me with your sympathy

'Cause I can do this on my own

And this won't be the last time

That I break down and wanna crawl to bed

'Cause the truth is you're the only voice I wanna hear in my head

So, stop calling me out, we're never going to

Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better

And stop digging it up or we're never gonna

See it all in bloom

And stop calling me out, we're never going to

Put the pieces back together if you won't let me get better

And stop digging it up or we're never gonna

See it all in bloom

All in bloom

All in bloom

Artis: Neck Deep

Penulis lagu: Benedict Kieran James Barlow, Daniel Washington, Matthew Richard West, Philip Michael Thorpe-Evans, Samuel Joseph Bowden, Sebastian Matthew James Barlow

Album: The Peace and the Panic

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Alternative/Indie

