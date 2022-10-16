Lirik Lagu Locked Away - R. City feat Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Locked Away - R City feat Adam Levine

If I got locked away

And we lost it all today

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

If I showed you my flaws

If I couldn't be strong

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

Right about now

If I judge for life, man, would you stay by my side?

Or is you gonna say goodbye?

Can you tell me right now?

If I couldn't buy you the fancy things in life

Shawty, would it be alright?

Come on show me that you know

Now tell me would you really ride for me?

Baby tell me would you die for me?

Would you spend your whole life with me?

Would you be there to always hold me down?

Tell me would you really cry for me?

Baby don't lie to me

If I didn't have anything

I wanna know would you stick around?

If I got locked away

And we lost it all today

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

If I showed you my flaws

If I couldn't be strong

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

Let's get it diddly-down-down-down

All I want is somebody real who don't need much

A girl I know that I can trust

To be 'ere when money low

If I did not have nothing else to give but love

Would that even be enough?

Gotta need to know

Now tell me would you really ride for me?

Baby tell me would you die for me?

Would you spend your whole life with me?

Would you be there to always hold me down?

Tell me would you really cry for me?

Baby don't lie to me

If I didn't have anything

I wanna know would you stick around?

If I got locked away

And we lost it all today

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

If I showed you my flaws

If I couldn't be strong

Tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?

Tell me, tell me, would you want me?

Tell me, tell me, would you call me?

If you knew I wasn't balling

'Cause I need a girl who's always by my side

Tell me, tell me, do you need me?

Tell me, tell me, do you love me?

Or is you just tryna play me?

'Cause I need a girl to hold me down for life

If I got locked away

And we lost it all today

Tell me honestly would you still love me the same?

If I showed you my flaws

If I couldn't be strong

Tell me honestly would you still love me the same?

If I got locked away

And we lost it all today

Tell me honestly would you still love me the same?

If I showed you my flaws

And if I couldn't be strong

Tell me honestly would you still love me the same?

Would you still love me the same?

Artis: R. City feat Adam Levine

Dirilis: 2015

Album: The Dome, Vol. 75

Genre: Dancehall, R&B/Soul, Reggae fusion, Pop

Penulis Lagu: Henry Walter, Lukasz Gottwald, Theron Thomas, Timothy Thomas, dan Toni Tennille

Fakta di Baliknya