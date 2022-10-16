Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB
Ilustrasi, simak lirik lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying dari The Weeknd.
Ilustrasi, simak lirik lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying dari The Weeknd. /Pixabay/Lothar Dieterich

Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd

Who, if I cried out, would hear me among the angels' order?
Even if they pressed me against their heart, I'd be consumed
For beauty is the terror we endure, while we stand and wonder, we're annihilated

Every angel is terrifying

Intense, graphic, sexy, euphoric, provocative, edgy, thought-provoking
Technically and visually stunning
A compelling work of sciencе fiction
A suspenseful exposé
Cinеma like you've never seen it before
The exotic, bizarre and beautiful world of "After Life"
And this is your invitation to enter
Critics say "After Life" makes your current life look like a total comatose snooze fest

It's action-packed, the future of everyone's fate
Nigel and Frank call it a -ing classic
Arthur Fleminger says, "I can't keep my eyes off the screen"
"After Life" can be yours for only $4.95 with a subscription
When you order the "Best of Your Current Life" collection Series
You will enter a world beyond your imagination
A future out of control
And an experience you'll never forget
(Don't say we didn't warn you)

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd
Album: Dawn FM
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Daniel Lopatin, Abel Tesfaye, Matthew S. Cohn

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying dirilis oleh The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 untuk albumnya yang bertajuk Dawn FM.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Berdua Bersama (OST Milly & Mamet) – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Berdua Bersama (OST Milly & Mamet) – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jangan Bakar Buku – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jangan Bakar Buku – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB
Lirik Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Call It Dreaming – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lucky One – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky One – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hanya Jadi Sahabatmu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hanya Jadi Sahabatmu – Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB
Lirik Love – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Love – Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik LOCO – Itzy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik LOCO – Itzy dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bias Sinar - Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bias Sinar - Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dua Sejoli – Titiek Puspa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dua Sejoli – Titiek Puspa dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Terpopuler

1

DENV-2, Varian Demam Berdarah yang Mematikan dan Menyebar dengan Cepat, Kenali Gejalanya
2

Mahfud MD Uraikan Isi 32 CCTV di Kanjuruhan: Lebih Mengerikan dari yang Beredar
3

Lesti Kejora: Nggak Ada Pisah, Nggak Ada Rujuk Rujuk
4

Lesti Kejora Hati-hati, Psikolog Sebut Rizky Billar Bisa Kembali Lakukan KDRT: Ada Dendam yang Amat Besar
5

Mahfud MD Patahkan Klaim Polri Soal Korban Kanjuruhan: Gas Air Mata yang Disemprotkan, Itu Penyebabnya
6

Penelitian Terbaru Ungkap Kaitan Penyakit Crohn dengan Norovirus
7

Shell Eco Marathon Kembali Digelar di Sirkuit Mandalika Tahun Depan, Bakal Diikuti Lebih dari 15 Negara
8

Menilik Stockholm Syndrome, Sindrom yang Berpeluang Dialami Korban KDRT
9

Tak Kuasa Lihat Rizky Billar Dipenjara, Lesti Kejora: Suami Saya Tetap yang Terbaik
10

5 Hal yang Tidak Boleh Diberitahukan kepada Seseorang dengan Masalah Kesehatan Mental

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Realita Riau

PREDIKSI Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad pada Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor

PREDIKSI Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad pada Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor

16 Oktober 2022, 01:28 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

MEWAH! HONDA GL1800 Gold Wing Resmi Dipasarkan di Indonesia, Harganya Bikin Merinding, Begini Detailnya

MEWAH! HONDA GL1800 Gold Wing Resmi Dipasarkan di Indonesia, Harganya Bikin Merinding, Begini Detailnya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex One Belpark Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex One Belpark Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Metropole Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Metropole Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Lotte Shopping Avenue Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Lotte Shopping Avenue Premiere, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Taman Anggrek 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Taman Anggrek 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex ST Moritz 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex ST Moritz 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Setiabudi 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Setiabudi 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Muncul Wacana Pemindahan Ibu Kota Jawa Barat, Begini Respon Wali Kota Yana Mulyana

Muncul Wacana Pemindahan Ibu Kota Jawa Barat, Begini Respon Wali Kota Yana Mulyana

16 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Hari Santri Nasional 2022, Cocok dijadikan Status Media Sosial

Kumpulan Hari Santri Nasional 2022, Cocok dijadikan Status Media Sosial

16 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Senayan City 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Senayan City 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Puri 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Puri 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Bawaslu: 147.415 Orang Mendaftar Seleksi Panwascam, Tes CAT Serentak 14-16 Oktober 2022

Bawaslu: 147.415 Orang Mendaftar Seleksi Panwascam, Tes CAT Serentak 14-16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pondok Indah 1 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pondok Indah 1 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pluit Junction 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Pluit Junction 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Mengenal Scabies Penyakit yang Sering Menyerang Para Santri

Mengenal Scabies Penyakit yang Sering Menyerang Para Santri

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Kecepatan Tambahan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Manfaatkan Kecepatan Tambahan

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jaga Kesehatan dan Diet

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Jaga Kesehatan dan Diet

16 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Senayan 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Senayan 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

Link Live Streaming Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainnya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Viral! Gelar Perkara Oknum Polri Dalam Transaksi Narkoba, Beginilah Hasil Keputusan Sidangnya

Viral! Gelar Perkara Oknum Polri Dalam Transaksi Narkoba, Beginilah Hasil Keputusan Sidangnya

16 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

16 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Purbalinggaku

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Indonesia 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Tayang Black Adam Bioskop Cineplex Plaza Indonesia 21, Lengkap Sinopsis Dan Harga Tiket

16 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Napoli vs Bologna di Liga Italia : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

16 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB