Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd

Who, if I cried out, would hear me among the angels' order?

Even if they pressed me against their heart, I'd be consumed

For beauty is the terror we endure, while we stand and wonder, we're annihilated

Every angel is terrifying

Intense, graphic, sexy, euphoric, provocative, edgy, thought-provoking

Technically and visually stunning

A compelling work of sciencе fiction

A suspenseful exposé

Cinеma like you've never seen it before

The exotic, bizarre and beautiful world of "After Life"

And this is your invitation to enter

Critics say "After Life" makes your current life look like a total comatose snooze fest

It's action-packed, the future of everyone's fate

Nigel and Frank call it a -ing classic

Arthur Fleminger says, "I can't keep my eyes off the screen"

"After Life" can be yours for only $4.95 with a subscription

When you order the "Best of Your Current Life" collection Series

You will enter a world beyond your imagination

A future out of control

And an experience you'll never forget

(Don't say we didn't warn you)

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Album: Dawn FM

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Daniel Lopatin, Abel Tesfaye, Matthew S. Cohn

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying dirilis oleh The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 untuk albumnya yang bertajuk Dawn FM.