Lirik Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying - The Weeknd
Who, if I cried out, would hear me among the angels' order?
Even if they pressed me against their heart, I'd be consumed
For beauty is the terror we endure, while we stand and wonder, we're annihilated
Every angel is terrifying
Intense, graphic, sexy, euphoric, provocative, edgy, thought-provoking
Technically and visually stunning
A compelling work of sciencе fiction
A suspenseful exposé
Cinеma like you've never seen it before
The exotic, bizarre and beautiful world of "After Life"
And this is your invitation to enter
Critics say "After Life" makes your current life look like a total comatose snooze fest
It's action-packed, the future of everyone's fate
Nigel and Frank call it a -ing classic
Arthur Fleminger says, "I can't keep my eyes off the screen"
"After Life" can be yours for only $4.95 with a subscription
When you order the "Best of Your Current Life" collection Series
You will enter a world beyond your imagination
A future out of control
And an experience you'll never forget
(Don't say we didn't warn you)
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Album: Dawn FM
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Daniel Lopatin, Abel Tesfaye, Matthew S. Cohn
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Lagu Every Angel Is Terrifying dirilis oleh The Weeknd pada 7 Januari 2022 untuk albumnya yang bertajuk Dawn FM.
