Lirik Lagu Romeo and Juliet – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Romeo and Juliet - Indigo Girls

A love struck romeo

Sings the streets a serenade

Now he's laying everybody low

He's got a love song that he made

He finds a streetlight

And he steps out of the shade

And says something like

"you and me, babe, how about it?"

Juliet says "hey, it's romeo!"

"you nearly give me a heart attack!"

Yeah well, he's underneath the window

Now she's singing "hey-la, my boyfriend's back"

"you shouldn't come around here

Singing up at people like that

Ah anyway, whatcha gonna do about it?"

Juliet

The dice were loaded from the start

And I bet and you exploded into my heart

And I forget, I forget the movie song

When you gonna realize

It was just that the time was wrong

Julie

We both come up on different streets

And they both were streets of shame

You know they're both dirty both mean

Yes and the dreams were the same

And I dreamed your dream for you

And now your dream is real

So tell me honey

Now how can you look at me

As if I was just another one of your deals

Now you can fall for chains of silver

And you can fall for chains of gold

You know you fall for pretty strangers

And the promises they hold

Well you promised me everything

And then you promised me thick and thin

Now you just turn away and say

"romeo, I think I used to have a scene with him."

Ah juliet

When we made love you used to cry

You said "I love you like the stars above

Gonna love you till I die"

There's a place for us

I you know this song

Now when you gonna realize

It was just that the time was wrong

Julie

But I can't do the talks like they talk on my tv screen

I can't do a love song not the way you song them to me

I can't do everything but I would do anything for you

Oh no I can't do anything except be in love with you

Yeah now and all I do is miss you

And the way it used to be you know

And all I do is keep the beat

I keep bad, bad company

And all I do is kiss you

Through the bars of a rhyme

When julie I'd do the stars with you

Anytime