Lirik Lagu Romeo and Juliet – Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Romeo and Juliet - Indigo Girls
A love struck romeo
Sings the streets a serenade
Now he's laying everybody low
He's got a love song that he made
He finds a streetlight
And he steps out of the shade
And says something like
"you and me, babe, how about it?"
Juliet says "hey, it's romeo!"
"you nearly give me a heart attack!"
Yeah well, he's underneath the window
Now she's singing "hey-la, my boyfriend's back"
"you shouldn't come around here
Singing up at people like that
Ah anyway, whatcha gonna do about it?"
Juliet
The dice were loaded from the start
And I bet and you exploded into my heart
And I forget, I forget the movie song
When you gonna realize
It was just that the time was wrong
Julie
We both come up on different streets
And they both were streets of shame
You know they're both dirty both mean
Yes and the dreams were the same
And I dreamed your dream for you
And now your dream is real
So tell me honey
Now how can you look at me
As if I was just another one of your deals
Now you can fall for chains of silver
And you can fall for chains of gold
You know you fall for pretty strangers
And the promises they hold
Well you promised me everything
And then you promised me thick and thin
Now you just turn away and say
"romeo, I think I used to have a scene with him."
Ah juliet
When we made love you used to cry
You said "I love you like the stars above
Gonna love you till I die"
There's a place for us
I you know this song
Now when you gonna realize
It was just that the time was wrong
Julie
But I can't do the talks like they talk on my tv screen
I can't do a love song not the way you song them to me
I can't do everything but I would do anything for you
Oh no I can't do anything except be in love with you
Yeah now and all I do is miss you
And the way it used to be you know
And all I do is keep the beat
I keep bad, bad company
And all I do is kiss you
Through the bars of a rhyme
When julie I'd do the stars with you
Anytime
