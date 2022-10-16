Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill Em with Kindness - Selena Gomez

The world can be a nasty place

You know it, I know it, yeah

See, we don't have to fall from grace

Put down the weapons you fight with

And kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Go ahead, go ahead now

We're running out of time chasing our lives

Everyday a small piece of you dies

There's aways somebody you're willing to fight, to be right

Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun

No war and anger was ever won

Put out the fire before igniting

Next time you're fighting

Please, kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness

Go ahead, go ahead now

Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun

No war and anger was ever won

Put out the fire before igniting

Why can't we stop fighting?