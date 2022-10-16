Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill Em with Kindness - Selena Gomez
The world can be a nasty place
You know it, I know it, yeah
See, we don't have to fall from grace
Put down the weapons you fight with
And kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead now
We're running out of time chasing our lives
Everyday a small piece of you dies
There's aways somebody you're willing to fight, to be right
Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun
No war and anger was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Next time you're fighting
Please, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead now
Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun
No war and anger was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Why can't we stop fighting?
