Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez.
Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez. /YouTube/SelenaGomezVEVO

Kill Em with Kindness - Selena Gomez

The world can be a nasty place
You know it, I know it, yeah
See, we don't have to fall from grace
Put down the weapons you fight with

And kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead now

We're running out of time chasing our lives
Everyday a small piece of you dies
There's aways somebody you're willing to fight, to be right

Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun
No war and anger was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Next time you're fighting

Please, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness

Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead now

Your lies are bullets, your mouth's a gun
No war and anger was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Why can't we stop fighting?

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

