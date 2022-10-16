Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rare – Selena Gomez

Baby (baby)

You've been so distant from me lately (lately)

And lately (and lately)

Don't even want to call you baby (baby)

Saw us getting older (older)

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (high)

Waiting up for you upstairs (upstairs)

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special (special)

Yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare

To make me feel rare

Baby (baby)

Don't make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason (no reason)

Why you and I are not succeeding

Ah-ah (mmm, ah, ah)

Saw us getting older (older)

Burning toast in the toaster (ah-huh)

My ambitions were too high (too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs (upstairs)

Why you act like I'm not there? (Ah-huh)

Baby, right now it feels like

(What?)

It feels like you don't care

Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (I'm so rare)

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special (special)

Yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare

To make me feel rare (yeah, yeah)