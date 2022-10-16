Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik lagu Rare yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez.
Lirik lagu Rare yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez. /YouTube/SelenaGomezVEVO

RareSelena Gomez

Baby (baby)
You've been so distant from me lately (lately)
And lately (and lately)
Don't even want to call you baby (baby)

Saw us getting older (older)
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (high)
Waiting up for you upstairs (upstairs)
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care
Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair

I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special (special)
Yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare
To make me feel rare

Baby (baby)
Don't make me count up all the reasons
To stay with you
No reason (no reason)
Why you and I are not succeeding
Ah-ah (mmm, ah, ah)

Saw us getting older (older)
Burning toast in the toaster (ah-huh)
My ambitions were too high (too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs (upstairs)
Why you act like I'm not there? (Ah-huh)
Baby, right now it feels like
(What?)

It feels like you don't care
Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (I'm so rare)
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair

I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special (special)
Yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare
To make me feel rare (yeah, yeah)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

