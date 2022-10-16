Lirik Lagu Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!
Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
They're piling in the back seat
They're generating steam heat
Pulsating to the back beat
The blitzkrieg bop
Hey ho, let's go
Shoot 'em in the back now
What they want, I don't know
They're all revved up and ready to go
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
They're piling in the back seat
They're generating steam heat
Pulsating to the back beat
The blitzkrieg bop
Hey ho, let's go
Shoot 'em in the back now
What they want, I don't know
They're all revved up and ready to go
They're forming in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The kids are losing their minds
The blitzkrieg bop
