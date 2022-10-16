Lirik Lagu Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blitzkrieg Bop - Ramones

Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!

Hey ho, let's go! Hey ho, let's go!

They're forming in straight line

They're going through a tight wind

The kids are losing their minds

The blitzkrieg bop

They're piling in the back seat

They're generating steam heat

Pulsating to the back beat

The blitzkrieg bop

Hey ho, let's go

Shoot 'em in the back now

What they want, I don't know

They're all revved up and ready to go

They're forming in straight line

They're going through a tight wind

The kids are losing their minds

The blitzkrieg bop

They're piling in the back seat

They're generating steam heat

Pulsating to the back beat

The blitzkrieg bop

Hey ho, let's go

Shoot 'em in the back now

What they want, I don't know

They're all revved up and ready to go

They're forming in straight line

They're going through a tight wind

The kids are losing their minds

The blitzkrieg bop