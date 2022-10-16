Lirik Lagu U Remind Me – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

U Remind Me – Usher

Yo, I ain't seeing you in a minute, but I got something to tell ya, listen



See the thing about you that caught my eye

Is the same thing that makes me change my mind

Kinda hard to explain, but girl, I'll try

You need to sit down this may take a while

See this girl, she sorta looks just like you

She even smiles just the way you do

So innocent she seemed but I was fooled

I'm reminded when I look at you



You remind me of a girl, that I once knew

See her face whenever I, I look at you

You won't believe all of the things she put me through

This is why I just can't get with you



Thought that she was the one for me

Til I found out she was on her creep

Oh, she was sexing everyone, but me

This is why we could never be



You remind me of a girl, that I once knew

See her face whenever I, I look at you

You won't believe all of the things she put me through

This is why I just can't get with you



I know it's so unfair to you

That I relate her ignorance to you

Wish I knew, wish I knew how to separate the two

You remind me, whoa...



You remind me of a girl, that I once knew

See her face whenever I, I look at you

You won't believe all of the things she put me through

This is why I just can't get with you



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: 8701

Rilis: 2001

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriter: Anita McCloud, Edmund Clement

Produser: Eddie Hustle, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Fakta di Balik Lagu U Remind Me

U Remind Me merupakan lagu Usher yang ditulis oleh Eddie Hustle dan Anita McCloud serta diproduksi oleh Clement untuk album studio ketiga Usher 8701 (2001).

U Remind Me merupakan lagu R&B bertempo sedang, lagu mengisahkan seorang pria yang bertemu dengan seorang wanita yang membuatnya tertarik.

Namun, ia memutuskan untuk tidak menjalin hubungan dengannya karena ia terlalu mirip dengan mantan pacarnya.

U Remind Me menduduki puncak Billboard Hot 100 AS pada 7 Juli 2001 dan mencapai lima besar di Australia, Belgia, Prancis, Belanda, Selandia Baru, dan Inggris.

Dengan lagu tersebut Usher berhasil meraih Grammy Award pertamanya untuk Penampilan Vokal R&B Pria Terbaik pada upacara tahun ke-44 tahun 2002.