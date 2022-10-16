Lirik Lagu U Remind Me – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

U Remind MeUsher

Yo, I ain't seeing you in a minute, but I got something to tell ya, listen

See the thing about you that caught my eye
Is the same thing that makes me change my mind
Kinda hard to explain, but girl, I'll try
You need to sit down this may take a while
See this girl, she sorta looks just like you
She even smiles just the way you do
So innocent she seemed but I was fooled
I'm reminded when I look at you

You remind me of a girl, that I once knew
See her face whenever I, I look at you
You won't believe all of the things she put me through
This is why I just can't get with you

Thought that she was the one for me
Til I found out she was on her creep
Oh, she was sexing everyone, but me
This is why we could never be

You remind me of a girl, that I once knew
See her face whenever I, I look at you
You won't believe all of the things she put me through
This is why I just can't get with you

I know it's so unfair to you
That I relate her ignorance to you
Wish I knew, wish I knew how to separate the two
You remind me, whoa...

You remind me of a girl, that I once knew
See her face whenever I, I look at you
You won't believe all of the things she put me through
This is why I just can't get with you

Credit

Artis: Usher
Album: 8701
Rilis: 2001
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriter: Anita McCloud, Edmund Clement
Produser: Eddie Hustle, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Fakta di Balik Lagu U Remind Me

U Remind Me merupakan lagu Usher yang ditulis oleh Eddie Hustle dan Anita McCloud serta diproduksi oleh Clement untuk album studio ketiga Usher 8701 (2001).

U Remind Me merupakan lagu R&B bertempo sedang, lagu mengisahkan seorang pria yang bertemu dengan seorang wanita yang membuatnya tertarik.

Namun, ia memutuskan untuk tidak menjalin hubungan dengannya karena ia terlalu mirip dengan mantan pacarnya.

U Remind Me menduduki puncak Billboard Hot 100 AS pada 7 Juli 2001 dan mencapai lima besar di Australia, Belgia, Prancis, Belanda, Selandia Baru, dan Inggris.

Dengan lagu tersebut Usher berhasil meraih Grammy Award pertamanya untuk Penampilan Vokal R&B Pria Terbaik pada upacara tahun ke-44 tahun 2002.

Editor: Tita Salsabila

