Lirik Lagu Distance - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Distance - Christina Perri

The sun is filling up the room

And I can hear you dreaming

Do you feel the way I do, right now?

I wish we would just give up

'Cause the best part is falling

Calling anything but love

And I will make sure to keep my distance

Say I love you when you're not listening

How long, can we keep this up, up, up?

Please don't stand so close to me

I'm having trouble breathing

I'm afraid of what you'll see, right now

I'll give you everything I am

All my broken heartbeats

Until I know you'll understand

And I will make sure to keep my distance

Say I love you when you're not listening

How long, can we keep this up, up, up?

And I keep waiting

For you to take me

And you keep waiting

To save what we had

So I'll make sure to keep my distance

Say I love you when you're not listening

How long, can we keep this up, up, up?