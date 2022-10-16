Lirik Lagu Distance - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Distance - Christina Perri
The sun is filling up the room
And I can hear you dreaming
Do you feel the way I do, right now?
I wish we would just give up
'Cause the best part is falling
Calling anything but love
And I will make sure to keep my distance
Say I love you when you're not listening
How long, can we keep this up, up, up?
Please don't stand so close to me
I'm having trouble breathing
I'm afraid of what you'll see, right now
I'll give you everything I am
All my broken heartbeats
Until I know you'll understand
And I will make sure to keep my distance
Say I love you when you're not listening
How long, can we keep this up, up, up?
And I keep waiting
For you to take me
And you keep waiting
To save what we had
So I'll make sure to keep my distance
Say I love you when you're not listening
How long, can we keep this up, up, up?
