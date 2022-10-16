Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Habits – Usher

I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



Every time I think that I found the one

I turn around and then another one come

On God, I be tryin' baby

At least you know the truth, I ain't lyin' baby



Every time I say my new girl is the best

Then I get anothеr text from my ex

On God, it's like clockwork

Shе come through, I take her down and buy a new purse



So, now you gotta pray just a little

Make a way, just a little

'Til the day I finally figure it out

Don't know what all these emotions about

Baby



I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life

If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life



You take me back and then I lie to you again

I slipped into the DM of your bestfriend

Oh God, I didn't mean it

Truth is I only messed up because you seen it



When I say I love you, girl, I swear I really do

I did some things to you, I knew it wasn't cool

On God, can you forgive me?

I mean, look past of all my- and forgive me



Well, now you gotta pray just a little (would you pray for me?)

Make a way, just a little (oh)

'Til the day I finally figure it out

Don't know what all these emotions about

Baby



I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



I love, love, I'm just bad at it

I just can't escape all of these bad habits

I had way too many one nights, yeah

I keep messin' up my love life, yeah



If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life

If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life



I can't get it right, I try and I try

But I end up right back where I started

Don't take my advice

If I didn't know any better, I would think that I was heartless

I told you a million lies, sorry a million times

Never wanted you to cry, baby

Got a way too good at makin' you hurt

'Cause in love I was the worst, baby



I love, love, I admit I'm bad at it

Try to get over all of these bad habits

Way, way too many one nights, yeah

Messin' up my love life, yeah



I love, love, I admit I'm bad at it

Backed to my life up with all these bad habits

I had way too many one nights

Messin' up my love life



If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life

If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby

I keep messin' up my love life



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Bad Habits

Rilis: 2020

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriter: Usher, Theron Thomas, Pierre Medor, Keith Thomas

Produser: Pierre Medor, Lxrd Rossi

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bad Habits

Bad Habits merupakan lagu Usher dari album dengan tajuk yang sama dan dirilis sebagai single pada 10 September 2020, melalui RCA Records.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Usher, Pierre Medor, Theron Thomas, dan Keith Thomas dan sampel lagu hit tahun 1986 yang berjudul Computer Love.

Bad Habits diproduksi oleh Lxrd Rossi dan Medor dan video musiknya untuk lagu tersebut disutradarai oleh Chris Robinson yang dirilis bersamaan dengan single tersebut.

Usher mengaku memiliki pola perilaku negatif melalui lagu tersebut. Ia memiliki masalah berkomitmen hanya pada satu wanita.

Jika ia dengan seorang wanita yang sangat disukai, akhirnya ia akan tetap bertemu yang lain.

Dan jika putus dengan kekasihnya, ia akan kembali ke salah satu pacar lamanya. Atau ia bisa menjalin hubungan dengan seorang gadis dan secara bersamaan.