Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
Every time I think that I found the one
I turn around and then another one come
On God, I be tryin' baby
At least you know the truth, I ain't lyin' baby
Every time I say my new girl is the best
Then I get anothеr text from my ex
On God, it's like clockwork
Shе come through, I take her down and buy a new purse
So, now you gotta pray just a little
Make a way, just a little
'Til the day I finally figure it out
Don't know what all these emotions about
Baby
I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
You take me back and then I lie to you again
I slipped into the DM of your bestfriend
Oh God, I didn't mean it
Truth is I only messed up because you seen it
When I say I love you, girl, I swear I really do
I did some things to you, I knew it wasn't cool
On God, can you forgive me?
I mean, look past of all my- and forgive me
Well, now you gotta pray just a little (would you pray for me?)
Make a way, just a little (oh)
'Til the day I finally figure it out
Don't know what all these emotions about
Baby
I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
I love, love, I'm just bad at it
I just can't escape all of these bad habits
I had way too many one nights, yeah
I keep messin' up my love life, yeah
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
I can't get it right, I try and I try
But I end up right back where I started
Don't take my advice
If I didn't know any better, I would think that I was heartless
I told you a million lies, sorry a million times
Never wanted you to cry, baby
Got a way too good at makin' you hurt
'Cause in love I was the worst, baby
I love, love, I admit I'm bad at it
Try to get over all of these bad habits
Way, way too many one nights, yeah
Messin' up my love life, yeah
I love, love, I admit I'm bad at it
Backed to my life up with all these bad habits
I had way too many one nights
Messin' up my love life
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, baby
I keep messin' up my love life
Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Bad Habits
Rilis: 2020
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriter: Usher, Theron Thomas, Pierre Medor, Keith Thomas
Produser: Pierre Medor, Lxrd Rossi
Fakta di Balik Lagu Bad Habits
Bad Habits merupakan lagu Usher dari album dengan tajuk yang sama dan dirilis sebagai single pada 10 September 2020, melalui RCA Records.
Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Usher, Pierre Medor, Theron Thomas, dan Keith Thomas dan sampel lagu hit tahun 1986 yang berjudul Computer Love.
Bad Habits diproduksi oleh Lxrd Rossi dan Medor dan video musiknya untuk lagu tersebut disutradarai oleh Chris Robinson yang dirilis bersamaan dengan single tersebut.
Usher mengaku memiliki pola perilaku negatif melalui lagu tersebut. Ia memiliki masalah berkomitmen hanya pada satu wanita.
Jika ia dengan seorang wanita yang sangat disukai, akhirnya ia akan tetap bertemu yang lain.
Dan jika putus dengan kekasihnya, ia akan kembali ke salah satu pacar lamanya. Atau ia bisa menjalin hubungan dengan seorang gadis dan secara bersamaan.
Artikel Pilihan