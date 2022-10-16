Lirik Lagu Caught Up – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caught Up – Usher

G's up

G's up

Yeah, yeah, come on

You know how we do



I'm the kind of brother

Who been doing it my way, getting my way for years

In my career

And every lover

In and out my life, I've hit, love and left the tears

Without a care



Until I met this girl who turned the tables around

She caught me by surprise

I never thought I'd be the one breaking down

I can't figure it out, why



I'm so (caught up)

Got me feeling it (caught up)

I don't know what it is

But it seems she's got me twisted

I'm so (caught up)

Got me feeling it (caught up)

I'm losing control

This girl's got a hold on me



Let me go, baby

Now listen



My mama told me

"Be careful who you do 'cause karma comes back around"

Same old song, nah

But I was so sure

That it wouldn't happen to me 'cause I know how to put it down

But I was so wrong



This girl was mean (so mean), she really turned me out

Her body was so tight

I'm looking for her in the daytime with a flashlight

My homies say this girl is cramping my style

And I can't figure it out, but



I'm so (caught up)

Got me feeling it (caught up)

I don't know what it is

But it seems she's got me twisted

I'm so (caught up)

Got me feeling it (caught up)

I'm losing control

This girl's got a hold



I'm so (caught up)

Really feeling it (caught up)

I don't know what it is

But it seems she's got me twisted

I'm so (caught up)

Really feeling it (caught up)

I'm losing control

This girl's got a hold on me



And I think I like it baby

Oh no, oh no, oh, yeah, oh my, oh



This girl was mean, she really turned me out

Yeah, yeah, yeah, sugar

My homies say this girl is cramping my style



I'm so (caught up)

I'm feeling it (caught up)

I don't know what it is (what it is)

But it seems she's got me twisted

I'm so (caught up)

Really feeling it (caught up)

I'm losing control

This girl got a hold



I'm so (caught up)

I'm so (caught up)

I don't know what it is

But it seems she's got me twisted

I'm (caught up)

Really feeling it (caught up)

I'm losing control

This girl's got a hold on me



Oh, oh

Oh, oh



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Confessions

Rilis: 2005

Genre: Dance-pop, R&B

Songwriter: Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis, Poo Bear

Producer: Dre & Vidal

Fakta di Balik Lagu Caught Up

Caught Up merupakan lagu Usher yang ditulis oleh Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis dan Jason Boyd, dan diproduksi oleh Dre & Vidal.

Lagu tersebut merupakan single kelima untuk album Confessions milik Usher yang dirilis pada 3 Januari 2005.

Caught Up menduduki posisi ke-8 di Amerika Serikat dan menjadi satu-satunya single dari Confessions yang tidak memuncaki Billboard Hot 100.

Caught Up berhasil menduduki posisi 20 besar di Australia, Finlandia, Irlandia, Belanda, dan Selandia Baru.

Saat memproduksi album tersebut, Usher bekerja sama dengan produser Philadelphia Andre Dre Harris dan Vidal Davis dari Dre & Vidal, bersama dengan kolaborator musik lainnya.

Usher meminta mereka untuk membuat beat up-tempo yang sesungguhnya. Ketika mereka mengerjakan trek, mereka berpesta sepanjang waktu yang Dre anggap sebagai bagian dari rekaman.