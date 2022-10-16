Lirik Lagu Caught Up – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

G's up
G's up
Yeah, yeah, come on
You know how we do
I'm the kind of brother
Who been doing it my way, getting my way for years
In my career
And every lover
In and out my life, I've hit, love and left the tears
Without a care
Until I met this girl who turned the tables around
She caught me by surprise
I never thought I'd be the one breaking down
I can't figure it out, why
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me
Let me go, baby
Now listen
My mama told me
"Be careful who you do 'cause karma comes back around"
Same old song, nah
But I was so sure
That it wouldn't happen to me 'cause I know how to put it down
But I was so wrong
This girl was mean (so mean), she really turned me out
Her body was so tight
I'm looking for her in the daytime with a flashlight
My homies say this girl is cramping my style
And I can't figure it out, but
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold
I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me
And I think I like it baby
Oh no, oh no, oh, yeah, oh my, oh
This girl was mean, she really turned me out
Yeah, yeah, yeah, sugar
My homies say this girl is cramping my style
I'm so (caught up)
I'm feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is (what it is)
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl got a hold
I'm so (caught up)
I'm so (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Confessions
Rilis: 2005
Genre: Dance-pop, R&B
Songwriter: Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis, Poo Bear
Producer: Dre & Vidal
Fakta di Balik Lagu Caught Up
Caught Up merupakan lagu Usher yang ditulis oleh Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis dan Jason Boyd, dan diproduksi oleh Dre & Vidal.
Lagu tersebut merupakan single kelima untuk album Confessions milik Usher yang dirilis pada 3 Januari 2005.
Caught Up menduduki posisi ke-8 di Amerika Serikat dan menjadi satu-satunya single dari Confessions yang tidak memuncaki Billboard Hot 100.
Caught Up berhasil menduduki posisi 20 besar di Australia, Finlandia, Irlandia, Belanda, dan Selandia Baru.
Saat memproduksi album tersebut, Usher bekerja sama dengan produser Philadelphia Andre Dre Harris dan Vidal Davis dari Dre & Vidal, bersama dengan kolaborator musik lainnya.
Usher meminta mereka untuk membuat beat up-tempo yang sesungguhnya. Ketika mereka mengerjakan trek, mereka berpesta sepanjang waktu yang Dre anggap sebagai bagian dari rekaman.
