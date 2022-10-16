Lirik Lagu Caught Up – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

Caught UpUsher

G's up
G's up
Yeah, yeah, come on
You know how we do

I'm the kind of brother
Who been doing it my way, getting my way for years
In my career
And every lover
In and out my life, I've hit, love and left the tears
Without a care

Until I met this girl who turned the tables around
She caught me by surprise
I never thought I'd be the one breaking down
I can't figure it out, why

I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me

Let me go, baby
Now listen

My mama told me
"Be careful who you do 'cause karma comes back around"
Same old song, nah
But I was so sure
That it wouldn't happen to me 'cause I know how to put it down
But I was so wrong

This girl was mean (so mean), she really turned me out
Her body was so tight
I'm looking for her in the daytime with a flashlight
My homies say this girl is cramping my style
And I can't figure it out, but

I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Got me feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold

I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me

And I think I like it baby
Oh no, oh no, oh, yeah, oh my, oh

This girl was mean, she really turned me out
Yeah, yeah, yeah, sugar
My homies say this girl is cramping my style

I'm so (caught up)
I'm feeling it (caught up)
I don't know what it is (what it is)
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm so (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl got a hold

I'm so (caught up)
I'm so (caught up)
I don't know what it is
But it seems she's got me twisted
I'm (caught up)
Really feeling it (caught up)
I'm losing control
This girl's got a hold on me

Oh, oh
Oh, oh

Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Confessions
Rilis: 2005
Genre: Dance-pop, R&B
Songwriter: Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis, Poo Bear
Producer: Dre & Vidal

Fakta di Balik Lagu Caught Up

Caught Up merupakan lagu Usher yang ditulis oleh Ryan Toby, Andre Harris, Vidal Davis dan Jason Boyd, dan diproduksi oleh Dre & Vidal.

Lagu tersebut merupakan single kelima untuk album Confessions milik Usher yang dirilis pada 3 Januari 2005.

Caught Up menduduki posisi ke-8 di Amerika Serikat dan menjadi satu-satunya single dari Confessions yang tidak memuncaki Billboard Hot 100.

Caught Up berhasil menduduki posisi 20 besar di Australia, Finlandia, Irlandia, Belanda, dan Selandia Baru.

Saat memproduksi album tersebut, Usher bekerja sama dengan produser Philadelphia Andre Dre Harris dan Vidal Davis dari Dre & Vidal, bersama dengan kolaborator musik lainnya.

Usher meminta mereka untuk membuat beat up-tempo yang sesungguhnya. Ketika mereka mengerjakan trek, mereka berpesta sepanjang waktu yang Dre anggap sebagai bagian dari rekaman.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Menunggu Tanpa Waktu - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Menunggu Tanpa Waktu - Element dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelita Lara – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelita Lara – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah - Kesha feat 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Maha Melihat - Opick feat Rachel Amanda OST. Sinetron Manohara

Lirik Lagu Maha Melihat - Opick feat Rachel Amanda OST. Sinetron Manohara

16 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bermain Hujan – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bermain Hujan – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kill Em With Kindess - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate to Say I Told You So – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hope Ur Ok - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hope Ur Ok - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buat Apa Susah - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buat Apa Susah - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Air That I Breathe – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Petani Keluhkan Sulitnya Mendapatkan Pupuk Subsidi
2

Usai Damai dengan Lesti Kejora, Instagram Rizky Billar Hilang, Netizen: Sengaja Branding Personality Baru
3

Viral Video Limbah Medis Berceceran di RSUD Kabupaten Ciamis, Pihak Rumah Sakit Angkat Bicara
4

Laporan TGIPF Terkait Tragedi Kanjuruhan Diserahkan ke Jokowi, TNI dan Polri Dikerahkan Selidiki Anggotanya
5

Tak Simpati Lagi, Inul Daratista Akui Sudah Unfollow Lesti Kejora: Kembali Lagi Saja Sana
6

Jumlah Pasien Kasus Ginjal Misterius pada Anak Bertambah Jadi 152, Kemenkes: Kami Sedang Lapor WHO
7

Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa Terlibat Kasus Dugaan Narkoba, Kapolri Minta Propam Siapkan Sidang Etik Segera
8

Irjen Teddy Minahasa Batal Jadi Kapolda Jatim, Kapolri Segera Tunjuk Pejabat Baru
9

Nunung Akui Tak Bisa Pensiun dari Dunia Hiburan, Terungkap Alasannya
10

Mahfud MD Nyatakan Tugas TGIPF Selesai, Simpulannya: Pengurus PSSI Harus Bertanggung Jawab

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 16 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga Hari Ini

16 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh, Berikut Makna Mengenai Arti Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh

Arti Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh, Berikut Makna Mengenai Arti Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Waspada, Anda Rentan Terkena Penipuan

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Waspada, Anda Rentan Terkena Penipuan

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lengkap 'Yogyakarta' Karya Kla Project

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lengkap 'Yogyakarta' Karya Kla Project

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surakarta atau Solo dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 16 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surakarta atau Solo dan Sekitarnya

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: The Last Witch Hunter dan Broken City

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: The Last Witch Hunter dan Broken City

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Jogja Solo dan Harga Tiketnya Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Jogja Solo dan Harga Tiketnya Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Berita DIY

Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 di Eform BRI Lewat HP? Ini Info Cara Daftar, Syarat dan Kapan BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu Cair

Cek Penerima BPUM 2022 di Eform BRI Lewat HP? Ini Info Cara Daftar, Syarat dan Kapan BLT UMKM Rp 600 Ribu Cair

16 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Warta Sasando

Dukung Kehadiran Desainer Lokal Asal NTT, Bunda Julie Datangkan Pelatih Ternama

Dukung Kehadiran Desainer Lokal Asal NTT, Bunda Julie Datangkan Pelatih Ternama

16 Oktober 2022, 04:29 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bisa Dibuat di Rumah Dengan Mudah, Resep Sushi Pakai Cetakan Es Batu, Cocok Buat Jualan

Bisa Dibuat di Rumah Dengan Mudah, Resep Sushi Pakai Cetakan Es Batu, Cocok Buat Jualan

16 Oktober 2022, 04:26 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan Hingga Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan Hingga Ikatan Cinta

16 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB

Portal Kudus

Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh, Bagaimana Arti Dari Mimpi Ini? Simak Seperti Berikut Ini

Mimpi Pacar Selingkuh, Bagaimana Arti Dari Mimpi Ini? Simak Seperti Berikut Ini

16 Oktober 2022, 04:21 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Investigasi, Holaraga Dan Film Broken City

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Investigasi, Holaraga Dan Film Broken City

16 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bekasi ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Hari Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bekasi ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Hari Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Kehidupan Cinta Anda Berubah Menjadi Positif

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022: Kehidupan Cinta Anda Berubah Menjadi Positif

16 Oktober 2022, 04:20 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal acara NET TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Cinta Pertama, Tonight Show dan Garage Life

Jadwal acara NET TV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022: Cinta Pertama, Tonight Show dan Garage Life

16 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Snow Queen 2 Hingga Anak Jalanan

Jadwal Acara GTV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan The Snow Queen 2 Hingga Anak Jalanan

16 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, E-Talkshow Dan One Prix

Jadwal Acara tvOne Hari Ini Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, E-Talkshow Dan One Prix

16 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB

Portal Kudus

Mimpi Bertemu Pacar yang LDR, Simak Penjelasannya Berikut Makna dari Mimpi Ini

Mimpi Bertemu Pacar yang LDR, Simak Penjelasannya Berikut Makna dari Mimpi Ini

16 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkasbitung ke Merak Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkasbitung ke Merak Minggu 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Radha Krishna Hingga Bintang Samudera

16 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 2022 Ada Phir Bhi Hai Hindustani, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Horor

Jadwal Acara ANTV Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022 2022 Ada Phir Bhi Hai Hindustani, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Horor

16 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Menukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Hari Ini Point Blank Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Menukarkan Segera Kode Redeem Aktif Hari Ini Point Blank Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022

16 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Chinese Zodiac Hingga Pintu Berkah Siang

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 16 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Chinese Zodiac Hingga Pintu Berkah Siang

16 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Warta Lombok

Keterlibatan 'APH' Dalam Peredaran Narkoba, Ketua KAHMI NTB: Jika Terbukti Maka Pelakunya Pantas Dihukum Mati

Keterlibatan 'APH' Dalam Peredaran Narkoba, Ketua KAHMI NTB: Jika Terbukti Maka Pelakunya Pantas Dihukum Mati

16 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB