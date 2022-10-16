Lirik Lagu The End – In Flames dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

The End – In Flames
I got a new kind of fear, something you don't wanna view
There's this path that I can see, it leads straight to misery
We can't undo what we have done, just face what's up ahead
We fight and we stumble, the fuse is lit, you better run now
I can't tell you what to do, this crossroad is your own
But I know what we'll become, the outlaws on the run
Do you think about the end?
The words you say with your last breath and the emptiness in space
Do you think about the end? That slow last breath of air
The words you say with your last breath and the emptiness in space
What if I say to you: "Let's leave this earth for a while"
A perspective from the hollow and the wheel we can't control
I can't tell you what to do, this crossroad is your own
But I know what we'll become, we'll be outlaws on the run
Do you think about the end?
The words you say with your last breath and the emptiness in space
Do you think about the end? That slow last breath of air
The words you say with your last breath and the emptiness in space
And the emptiness in space
And the emptiness in space
When we were young, was this the dream we had?
We're celebrating nothing, we need to find our way back
When we were young, was this the dream we had?
We're celebrating nothing, we need to find our way back
When we were young, was this the dream we had?
We're celebrating nothing, we need to find our way back
